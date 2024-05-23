Skip to agency navigation
    HealthChoices

    Complaints and Grievances Information and Templates

    If a provider or managed care organization (MCO) does something that you are unhappy about or do not agree with, you have options.

    You have the ability tell the MCO or the Department of Human Services (DHS) what you are unhappy about or that you disagree with what the provider or MCO has done. The documents below provide you with the information and templates needed to file necessary complaints or grievances.

    Learn More About the Complaints, Grievances, and Fair Hearings Processes

    Complaints and Grievances Templates