    ​Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Criminal History Record Check

    Cost

    Employees & Foster/Adoptive Parents

    $22.00

    Volunteers

    Free

    How to Submit an Application

    There are two methods of requesting a Pennsylvania Criminal record:

    Online Request

    The Pennsylvania State Police have established a web-based computer application called "Pennsylvania Access To Criminal History (PATCH)". Results are often received immediately when applied for online. If results are not immediately received, please note the following:

    • If you provide your e-mail address in the application, PATCH will send messages stating: 
    • If you do not provide an e-mail address, then please document the control number so that you may log back into the PATCH system to obtain the clearance results when they are completed. 
    1. That the clearance request was received; and 
    2. When your clearance results are completed and ready to be reviewed and printed.  

    Paper Request

    If you need a paper version of the application, please complete the following steps: 

    1. Go to "Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History (PATCH)"
    2. Go to the "Help" option on the top of the page
    3. When you hover over the "Help" option a drop down menu will appear
    4. Scroll down and click on the form that you want to review and print

    Questions

    If you have questions about the Pennsylvania State Police Request for Criminal History Record Check form for employment (SP4 164) or to volunteer (SP4-164A), please call: Toll-free 1-888-783-7972.

     

    Suspect Abuse? Report it!

    Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Make the Call
    Report Online

