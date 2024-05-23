​Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Criminal History Record Check

Cost
Employees & Foster/Adoptive Parents
$22.00
Volunteers
Free
How to Submit an Application
There are two methods of requesting a Pennsylvania Criminal record:
Online Request
The Pennsylvania State Police have established a web-based computer application called "Pennsylvania Access To Criminal History (PATCH)". Results are often received immediately when applied for online. If results are not immediately received, please note the following:
- If you provide your e-mail address in the application, PATCH will send messages stating:
- If you do not provide an e-mail address, then please document the control number so that you may log back into the PATCH system to obtain the clearance results when they are completed.
- That the clearance request was received; and
- When your clearance results are completed and ready to be reviewed and printed.
Paper Request
If you need a paper version of the application, please complete the following steps:
- Go to "Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History (PATCH)"
- Go to the "Help" option on the top of the page
- When you hover over the "Help" option a drop down menu will appear
- Scroll down and click on the form that you want to review and print
Questions
If you have questions about the Pennsylvania State Police Request for Criminal History Record Check form for employment (SP4 164) or to volunteer (SP4-164A), please call: Toll-free 1-888-783-7972.
