CHIP Enrollment

    To find the current number of children in CHIP enrolled in an MCO in your area, find your county via the list below.

    Children in CHIP Enrolled in an MCO by County

    Definition: Children who are eligible for CHIP and who have been enrolled in a Managed Care Organization (MCO).

    Enrollment for: September 2024

    CountyAetna Better HealthCapital BlueCrossGeisingerHealth PartnersHighmark ChoiceIndependence BlueCrossUPMCUnited HealthcareTotal
    Adams2102971359427102203981,625
    Allegheny1,09709726501,74505,4201,74911,633
    Armstrong49038381110466123825
    Beaver17401698726908652861,850
    Bedford4907621110039595746
    Berks9241,3387517351,16501,2331,1447,290
    Blair16001926820908231821,634
    Bradford00197672040160159787
    Bucks1,52705151,58602,4424941,2057,769
    Butler9401147225809942061,738
    Cambria10001074317507201741,319
    Cameron005719035066
    Carbon00242652371125164834
    Centre1081233514311001960931
    Chester1,000137755821,4404251,2295,032
    Clarion005623116025665516
    Clearfield8701704615504280886
    Clinton01220301000800431
    Columbia0114339349205750686
    Crawford6808740153047597920
    Cumberland53860234620367705673863,319
    Dauphin59572841951864908156904,414
    Delaware1,73807161,12302,4366021,2337,848
    Elk0046177701650305
    Erie401030319357301,1875173,174
    Fayette15601417726307912931,721
    Forest001177020247
    Franklin71557825411542803233152,728
    Fulton444814114102950237
    Greene00283952013871328
    Huntingdon0010439980211101553
    Indiana7406746146045498885
    Jefferson005523113035176618
    Juniata06610217580440287
    Lackawanna33301,04214750103223122,657
    Lancaster1,0061,4769453891,79001,6751,3538,634
    Lawrence62083511590477145977
    Lebanon46348823711647204263362,538
    Lehigh8271,2467358141,08308949356,534
    Luzerne66801,73135487706116854,926
    Lycoming163055282299026601,362
    McKean00493610502040394
    Mercer13501026816205311731,171
    Mifflin0115214371040893562
    Monroe410075215342412853912,416
    Montgomery1,59806641,52302,9625621,4158,724
    Montour019715290011135
    Northampton54288047045462004875063,959
    Northumberland157267419781860001,107
    Perry98183641513108474649
    Philadelphia3,71502,2195,07005,3182,0263,29921,647
    Pike004004418200146772
    Potter002712420680149
    Schuylkill20637644017726801812011,849
    Snyder0167254471130560637
    Somerset5906023950400121758
    Sullivan0022421081772
    Susquehanna002232912508994560
    Tioga001515115001562510
    Union011716223650410408
    Venango006444118036982677
    Warren00302147011555268
    Washington22601476831901,1363362,232
    Wayne002454019101411618
    Westmoreland345027314755902,0395813,944
    Wyoming00182228003252368
    York1,0311,1538084541,17101,0871,2096,913
    Total21,95210,38321,55617,33319,17114,60034,42123,693163,109