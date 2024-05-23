CHIP Enrollment

Children in CHIP Enrolled in an MCO by County
Definition: Children who are eligible for CHIP and who have been enrolled in a Managed Care Organization (MCO).
Enrollment for: September 2024
|County
|Aetna Better Health
|Capital BlueCross
|Geisinger
|Health Partners
|Highmark Choice
|Independence BlueCross
|UPMC
|United Healthcare
|Total
|Adams
|210
|297
|135
|94
|271
|0
|220
|398
|1,625
|Allegheny
|1,097
|0
|972
|650
|1,745
|0
|5,420
|1,749
|11,633
|Armstrong
|49
|0
|38
|38
|111
|0
|466
|123
|825
|Beaver
|174
|0
|169
|87
|269
|0
|865
|286
|1,850
|Bedford
|49
|0
|76
|21
|110
|0
|395
|95
|746
|Berks
|924
|1,338
|751
|735
|1,165
|0
|1,233
|1,144
|7,290
|Blair
|160
|0
|192
|68
|209
|0
|823
|182
|1,634
|Bradford
|0
|0
|197
|67
|204
|0
|160
|159
|787
|Bucks
|1,527
|0
|515
|1,586
|0
|2,442
|494
|1,205
|7,769
|Butler
|94
|0
|114
|72
|258
|0
|994
|206
|1,738
|Cambria
|100
|0
|107
|43
|175
|0
|720
|174
|1,319
|Cameron
|0
|0
|5
|7
|19
|0
|35
|0
|66
|Carbon
|0
|0
|242
|65
|237
|1
|125
|164
|834
|Centre
|108
|123
|351
|43
|110
|0
|196
|0
|931
|Chester
|1,000
|1
|377
|558
|2
|1,440
|425
|1,229
|5,032
|Clarion
|0
|0
|56
|23
|116
|0
|256
|65
|516
|Clearfield
|87
|0
|170
|46
|155
|0
|428
|0
|886
|Clinton
|0
|1
|220
|30
|100
|0
|80
|0
|431
|Columbia
|0
|114
|339
|34
|92
|0
|57
|50
|686
|Crawford
|68
|0
|87
|40
|153
|0
|475
|97
|920
|Cumberland
|538
|602
|346
|203
|677
|0
|567
|386
|3,319
|Dauphin
|595
|728
|419
|518
|649
|0
|815
|690
|4,414
|Delaware
|1,738
|0
|716
|1,123
|0
|2,436
|602
|1,233
|7,848
|Elk
|0
|0
|46
|17
|77
|0
|165
|0
|305
|Erie
|401
|0
|303
|193
|573
|0
|1,187
|517
|3,174
|Fayette
|156
|0
|141
|77
|263
|0
|791
|293
|1,721
|Forest
|0
|0
|11
|7
|7
|0
|20
|2
|47
|Franklin
|715
|578
|254
|115
|428
|0
|323
|315
|2,728
|Fulton
|44
|48
|14
|11
|41
|0
|29
|50
|237
|Greene
|0
|0
|28
|39
|52
|0
|138
|71
|328
|Huntingdon
|0
|0
|104
|39
|98
|0
|211
|101
|553
|Indiana
|74
|0
|67
|46
|146
|0
|454
|98
|885
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|55
|23
|113
|0
|351
|76
|618
|Juniata
|0
|66
|102
|17
|58
|0
|44
|0
|287
|Lackawanna
|333
|0
|1,042
|147
|501
|0
|322
|312
|2,657
|Lancaster
|1,006
|1,476
|945
|389
|1,790
|0
|1,675
|1,353
|8,634
|Lawrence
|62
|0
|83
|51
|159
|0
|477
|145
|977
|Lebanon
|463
|488
|237
|116
|472
|0
|426
|336
|2,538
|Lehigh
|827
|1,246
|735
|814
|1,083
|0
|894
|935
|6,534
|Luzerne
|668
|0
|1,731
|354
|877
|0
|611
|685
|4,926
|Lycoming
|163
|0
|552
|82
|299
|0
|266
|0
|1,362
|McKean
|0
|0
|49
|36
|105
|0
|204
|0
|394
|Mercer
|135
|0
|102
|68
|162
|0
|531
|173
|1,171
|Mifflin
|0
|115
|214
|37
|104
|0
|89
|3
|562
|Monroe
|410
|0
|752
|153
|424
|1
|285
|391
|2,416
|Montgomery
|1,598
|0
|664
|1,523
|0
|2,962
|562
|1,415
|8,724
|Montour
|0
|19
|71
|5
|29
|0
|0
|11
|135
|Northampton
|542
|880
|470
|454
|620
|0
|487
|506
|3,959
|Northumberland
|157
|267
|419
|78
|186
|0
|0
|0
|1,107
|Perry
|98
|183
|64
|15
|131
|0
|84
|74
|649
|Philadelphia
|3,715
|0
|2,219
|5,070
|0
|5,318
|2,026
|3,299
|21,647
|Pike
|0
|0
|400
|44
|182
|0
|0
|146
|772
|Potter
|0
|0
|27
|12
|42
|0
|68
|0
|149
|Schuylkill
|206
|376
|440
|177
|268
|0
|181
|201
|1,849
|Snyder
|0
|167
|254
|47
|113
|0
|56
|0
|637
|Somerset
|59
|0
|60
|23
|95
|0
|400
|121
|758
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|22
|4
|21
|0
|8
|17
|72
|Susquehanna
|0
|0
|223
|29
|125
|0
|89
|94
|560
|Tioga
|0
|0
|151
|51
|150
|0
|156
|2
|510
|Union
|0
|117
|162
|23
|65
|0
|41
|0
|408
|Venango
|0
|0
|64
|44
|118
|0
|369
|82
|677
|Warren
|0
|0
|30
|21
|47
|0
|115
|55
|268
|Washington
|226
|0
|147
|68
|319
|0
|1,136
|336
|2,232
|Wayne
|0
|0
|245
|40
|191
|0
|141
|1
|618
|Westmoreland
|345
|0
|273
|147
|559
|0
|2,039
|581
|3,944
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|182
|22
|80
|0
|32
|52
|368
|York
|1,031
|1,153
|808
|454
|1,171
|0
|1,087
|1,209
|6,913
|Total
|21,952
|10,383
|21,556
|17,333
|19,171
|14,600
|34,421
|23,693
|163,109