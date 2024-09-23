Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable to Inform Development of Maternal Health Strategic Plan, Improve Maternal Health Care

The maternal health strategic plan builds on the momentum of Governor Josh Shapiro working with members of both parties to secure a $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 bipartisan budget to prevent maternal mortality

Philadelphia – Today, leadership from the Pennsylvania Departments of Human Services (DHS), Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) joined Black Maternal Health Caucus members Representative Morgan Cephas and Representative Gina Curry for a roundtable discussion centered on improving maternal health outcomes in Pennsylvania.



Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities in access to quality health care and secured a $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention, managed through the Department of Health.

During the roundtable, the Shapiro Administration met with maternal health advocates and community members at North 10 Philadelphia to collect feedback and develop strategies for Pennsylvania’s maternal health strategic plan addressing health disparities, the high rates of maternal mortality – especially among Black women – and help pregnant women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they need to live healthy lives for both themselves and their children.

“Pregnancy, childbirth, and welcoming a new baby are exciting but often stressful times for parents. Tragically, for too many women – and Black women especially – having a child can be life-threatening when they do not receive high-quality, accessible, and equitable care during and after their pregnancy,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We can and must do more to address the maternal mortality crisis in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth’s plan will address the most urgent issues facing pregnant women and provide actionable next steps to help moms, parents, and their families thrive.”

The maternal health strategic plan will include priorities centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

The Shapiro Administration will launch an online survey and host additional community events throughout Pennsylvania this fall to help gather input from Pennsylvanians with lived experience in maternal health. The survey and events will help the departments inform and expand the planned strategies to improve maternal health outcomes across the state.

Earlier this year, DHS expanded access to doulas for Medicaid recipients, as doula services have been found to ease the pregnancy and labor process and improve birth outcomes for both mother and child. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers and enables Medicaid managed care organizations to enter into network agreements with them, allowing them to bill directly for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. In addition, DHS is currently working with the federal government to expand services available to support pregnant and parenting women covered by Medicaid.

Today’s roundtable convened subject matter experts and advocates from the Shapiro Administration’s health agencies, Black Maternal Health Caucus, Philadelphia Department of Health, North 10 Philadelphia, Maternity Care Coalition, Family Health and Birth Center, and Once Upon a Preemie, among others. The goal of the roundtable was to discuss maternal health disparities, actions taken to improve maternal health, and listen to the attendees’ unique needs with respect to maternal health.

“As a pediatrician, every day I supported the good health and wellness of expecting mothers, children, and families. The death of a new mother is a tragedy that ripples through her family and her entire community. Maternal deaths continue to be more common for Black mothers in Pennsylvania and across the nation. And the fact is that many of these deaths are preventable,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “That’s why the Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to tackling maternal health issues and investing in solutions to help all women by seeking input from a broad cross-section of stakeholders through meetings like this and the survey being launched today.”

“PID continues to explore the opportunities to expand coverage in our regulated insurance market for services such as doula care, surrogacy benefits and human breast milk storage,” said Shannen Logue, PID Deputy Insurance Commissioner for Product Regulation. “Now is the time to have these conversations and partner with insurers to determine how to bring these important services to all Pennsylvanians.”

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available on DHS’ website.