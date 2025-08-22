Shapiro Administration Moves Forward on Rural Health Transformation Plan, Seeking Feedback from Rural Health Care Leaders

Harrisburg, PA – In the wake of the federal Republican budget that will likely strip health care from 310,000 Pennsylvanians and threaten the closure of at least 25 rural hospitals, the Shapiro Administration today announced more progress on Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Transformation Plan, by providing an opportunity for health care and rural stakeholders to share ideas and concepts to help inform the plan’s development. This feedback will be vital to the success of the plan, which will outline strategies and set a course to strengthen Pennsylvania’s rural health infrastructure and the communities it serves.

“Conversations held thus far at our rural health listening sessions and summits have demonstrated the creativity, resilience, and dedication that exists in our rural communities. Incredible work is happening, and we must build on what is working and be a catalyst for further innovation,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Feedback collected will help grow our knowledge of the projects happening across our Commonwealth, and I encourage current and future partners to share their work, goals, and vision that can build a better future for rural health and rural communities.”

“We are committed to increasing access to rural health care and are eager to continue learning from partners across Pennsylvania who are actively implementing creative approaches to the challenges they face,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “The feedback provided through this important survey will help ensure that we invest in strategies that increase health care access for all Pennsylvanians.”

This feedback opportunity will help the Shapiro Administration further understand ongoing work and potential future initiatives. Responses can be shared through this form and must be submitted by August 29, 2025. Individuals and organizations can submit as many concepts as they want.

The development of this rural health care plan builds on the Shapiro Administration’s work to bring together leadership from health care and rural communities to share knowledge, experience, and initiatives to strengthen availability of, access to, and quality of care in rural Pennsylvania. Hospitals and health systems, health clinics and centers, health care providers, community-based organizations, county and local governments, philanthropy, and other interested stakeholders and partners are invited to share information and concepts related to:

maternal health;

mental health and behavioral health;

aging and access;

transportation and emergency medical services; and

the rural health care workforce.

All of the above are focus areas identified during the regional rural health care summits, with each one fitting into the broader scope of work already underway across state agencies.

"We know rural communities, in particular, are on the front lines of Pennsylvania's opioid crisis. We are actively working with them to continue to strengthen Pennsylvania’s substance use disorder system of services and supports," Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. "This survey provides another opportunity for our providers and stakeholders to use their voices to amplify the need to address the challenges they’re experiencing whether that’s transportation barriers or workforce shortages.”

“Older Pennsylvanians living in rural communities face their own set of unique challenges with accessing health care. They may have to travel longer distances to see their primary physician and yet have difficulty obtaining transportation. They may have opportunities for telemedicine, but lack of good quality broadband internet may prohibit them to from getting the care they need,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “We need input from all our rural communities across Pennsylvania to help build the right kind of solutions so that we build the right kind of system that serves everybody.”

“Access to quality health care should never depend on your zip code. PID is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians in rural communities have the same protection, resources, and opportunities when it comes to health coverage,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Our focus remains on breaking down the barriers that stand between rural Pennsylvanians and the care they deserve. Your feedback through this survey is necessary step to break down these barriers.”

“The Rural Health Redesign Center sees the Rural Health Transformation Plan as a huge opportunity for the Commonwealth to advance its rural health transformation work,” said Janice Walter, Executive Director of the Rural Health Redesign Center. “Pennsylvania has set the pace for the country, and we hope to continue to lead in this space.”

For more information on DHS’ rural health work, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/ruralhealth.