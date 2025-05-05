Skip to main content

    Apply for Medicaid Health Insurance Premium Payment Program (HIPP)

    HIPP helps families with at least one person enrolled in Medicaid pay for private health insurance offered through an employer.

    Apply for HIPP (PDF)
    Solicitar HIPP (PDF)

    Overview

    Through HIPP, the state purchases cost-effective, employer-sponsored health insurance for Medicaid recipients.

    Participating in HIPP gives Medicaid recipients more options when it comes to choosing a healthcare provider since some providers do not accept Medicaid payments but do accept private insurance. In addition, if a family is already paying for their benefits through their employers, enrolling in HIPP would mean that they get those benefits reimbursed to them.

    Eligibility

    Medicaid recipients who are eligible for medical insurance through employment can be referred to HIPP either by calling the HIPP regional office or through their local county assistance office (CAO). A HIPP team member will conduct a review of the medical insurance that is available through the employer.

    If the employer's health insurance is determined to be cost effective, you are required to participate in HIPP as a condition of continued eligibility for Medicaid.

    You will still be enrolled in Medicaid, but the employer insurance is used as the primary medical insurance.

    Apply Now

    Phone

    Call your HIPP Regional office to apply.

    Find your HIPP Regional Office

    Apply by Mail- English

    Download the HIPP application in English and return it by mail.

    English Application

    Apply by Mail- Spanish

    Download the HIPP application in Spanish and return it by mail.

    Spanish Application

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yes. You must remain enrolled in Medicaid to be eligible for HIPP. If needed, Medicaid can help pay for services not covered by your employer's plan, so keep your Medicaid card so you have plan information in those situations.

    When you are enrolled in HIPP, you are automatically disenrolled from managed care and entered into a fee-for-service coverage.

    No. Although most HIPP referrals are received from CAOs, if you want to be considered for enrollment in HIPP, or other agencies acting on their behalf, you may do so by calling the toll-free number of your HIPP Regional Office.

    No! You will still be a Medicaid recipient, so you cannot be billed for any Medicaid-covered service as long as it is administered by a participating Medicaid provider. We encourage you to use doctors that accept both Medicaid and your employer's insurance as much as possible.

    When a case is determined to be cost effective, a HIPP staff member will work with you and your employer to enroll in the employer’s insurance program. HIPP payments are usually sent directly to the employer, but payment can be made to you when necessary.

    Members of your household who are not Medicaid recipients are not considered when determining the cost effectiveness of the employer insurance. But, when non-Medicaid recipients are eligible for enrollment without increasing the premium amounts, they may enroll in coverage. 

    Contact HIPP Regional Office

    For questions or more information, contact your regional HIPP office.

    Region

    Address

    Counties

    Chestnut Ridge Regional Office

    P.O. Box H
    Torrance, PA 15779-0115
    1-800-684-7730

    Allegheny, Cameron, Carbon, Greene, Juniata,

    Montgomery, Montour, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder,

    Union, Washington, Wyoming

    Clarks Summit Regional Office

    1451 Hillside Drive - Newton Hall
    Clarks Summit, PA 18411
    1-888-819-9206

    Adams, Centre, Chester, Columbia, Delaware, Elk,

    Fulton, Huntington, Indiana, Lackawanna,

    Luzerne, Lycoming, Philadelphia,

    Harrisburg Regional Office

    P.O. Box 8195
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8195
    1-800-644-7730

    Berks, Bradford, Dauphin, Forest, Lancaster,

    Lehigh, Mercer, Mifflin, Northumberland, Sullivan,

    Tioga, Wayne, York

    Torrance Regional Office

    P.O. Box H
    Torrance, PA 15779-0115
    1-800-684-7730

    Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield,

    Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Schuylkill,

    Somerset, Westmoreland

    Warren Regional Office

    589 Hospital Drive, Suite D
    Warren, PA 16365
    1-800-440-9391

    Armstrong, Beaver, Bucks, Butler, Crawford, Erie,

    Fayette, Lebanon, McKean,Monroe, Northampton,

    Susquehanna, Venango, Warren

     