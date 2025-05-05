Apply for Medicaid Health Insurance Premium Payment Program (HIPP)

Eligibility

Medicaid recipients who are eligible for medical insurance through employment can be referred to HIPP either by calling the HIPP regional office or through their local county assistance office (CAO). A HIPP team member will conduct a review of the medical insurance that is available through the employer.

If the employer's health insurance is determined to be cost effective, you are required to participate in HIPP as a condition of continued eligibility for Medicaid.

You will still be enrolled in Medicaid, but the employer insurance is used as the primary medical insurance.