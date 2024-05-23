PROMISe™ Service Location Change Request and Instructions— Use if you need help with the following: I need to close a service location on my provider file (Refer to PART 1) I need to change the mailing, payment and/or 1099 address for an existing service location on my provider file (Refer to PART 2)

I need to terminate an assignment of fees (Refer to PART 3) I need to add or delete a PEP on a service location on my provider file (Refer to PART 4)



Provider Practice Relocation Request — I have relocated my practice and need to update my provider file





Individual Request for Assignment of Fees — I need to assign my fees to my employer





Provider Eligibility Program (PEP) Descriptions— I need more information about Provider Eligibility Programs (PEPs)



My company has had a change of ownership or control interest: - Without a change in the enrolled IRS tax number: Complete the Ownership and Controled Interest Form. Do no submit on the changed information — The form must be completed to show the ownership/control structure as it will be after the transaction takes place.

Only one form should be submitted per tax ID (not per service location, NPI, etc.). Make sure to complete Section I (Managing Employee) for each service locaiton under the tax ID. A copy of the sales agreement is also required for home and community-based waiver providers and nursing facilities.

- With a change in the enrolled IRS tax number, please submit the following: A signed letter with the following information: Statement of the change that will take place (e.g., merger, acquisition)

Current tax ID, IRS, name, and MA provider number(s) The new tax ID number and IRS name The anticipated or actual effective date of the transaction Contact name with phone number and/or email

Copy of the sales agreement for home and community-based waiver providers and nursing facilities



Enrollment application, with requirements, for the appropriate provider type with the ownership and controling interest form completed (included as part of the enrollment application) All documents and inquiries related to changes of ownership/control interest, officers/board members, tax id, etc. should be sent to RA-pwProvCHOW@pa.gov If you have any other enrollment-related questions, please call the appropriate phone number shown on the Medical Assistance Desk Reference