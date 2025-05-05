​Child Care Regulations

Family Child Care: What to Expect in an Inspection

All family child care homes in Pennsylvania are required to earn a Certificate of Compliance as a certified, also called licensed, child care provider. The process to get certified/licensed includes annual unannounced inspections of family child care homes.

Conducted by certification representatives from the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), under the Department of Human Services (DHS), the annual unannounced inspections will help family child care homes meet regulatory standards for providing safe and healthy environments for children.

OCDEL worked with the Pennsylvania Key, Better Kid Care, and several experienced family child care programs to produce this introductory video on what providers can expect during an inspection.