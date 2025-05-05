Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Child Care Serious Injury & Fatality Report

    The Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Act of 2014 requires states to make available by electronic means, easily accessible provider-specific information showing results of monitoring and inspection reports, as well as the number of deaths and serious injuries that occur in child care settings each year.

    Information regarding provider specific monitoring and inspection can be viewed at www.findchildcare.pa.gov. Information is posted for every certified child care facility related to licensing visits and information regarding the program's participation in Pennsylvania's quality rating and improvement system, Keystone STARS.

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), administrator for CCDBG in Pennsylvania makes aggregate serious injury and child fatality information available to parents and other stakeholders on a monthly and annual basis.

    Looking for information about a specific child care provider?

    Monitoring and inspection reports can be viewed at www.findchildcare.pa.gov

    Get Information Now

    Additional Resources

    Number of Child Deaths

    Type Facility (Capacity)FY 23-24 TotalFY 24-25 Total25-Jul25-Aug25-Sep25-Oct25-Nov25-Dec26-Jan26-Feb26-Mar26-Apr26-May26-JunFY 25-26 Total to Date
    Center0000----------0
    Group0000----------0
    Family0000----------0
    Illegal0000----------0
    All0000----------0

    Number of Serious Injuries Reported

    Type Facility (Capacity)FY 23-24 TotalFY 24-25 Total25-Jul25-Aug25-Sep25-Oct25-Nov25-Dec26-Jan26-Feb26-Mar26-Apr26-May26-JunFY 25-26 Total to Date
    Center412821----------3
    Group0300----------0
    Family1200----------0
    Illegal0100----------0
    All423421----------3

    Maximum Licensed Capacities

    *This does not include School Aged Child Care Center’s within School Aged Buildings

     FY 25-26 AVG25-Jul25-Aug25-Sep25-Oct25-Nov25-Dec26-Jan26-Feb26-Mar26-Apr26-May26-Jun
    CCC392,233390,60393,859----------
    GCCH6,7946,8046,783----------
    FCCH5,7215,7425,700----------
    Total404,748403,153406,342----------

     

    Completed: September 2025

    Notes: 

    1. For Child Death or Serious Injury to be included in the report OCDEL Certification staff verified that the event was caused by a health and safety violation.
    2. The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to annually report to the governor and General Assembly on child abuse in the commonwealth. The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. The report is published annually in the spring of the following year. Licensed child care providers are included in the report as part of the aggregated child care services total. Beginning in 2021, for which the report will be published in 2022, child care statistics will be included by license type. Please see the 2022 Annual Child Protective Services Report for specifics.