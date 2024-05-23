Contact Us

Are you receiving CHIP and have questions? Call 1-800-986-KIDS (5437) or please submit the CHIP contact form.
Do you have questions about applying for CHIP? Please call the Statewide Customer Service Center: 877-395-8930.
For questions about coverage and benefits
- Please contact your CHIP insurance company
- Find the CHIP insurance companies in your county
- CHIP insurance company contact information
If you need to provide additional information in order to complete your application, please use your insurance company's fax number.
CHIP Applications
If you need to upload documents in order to provide additional information to complete your application, please use your COMPASS account, MyCOMPASS PA mobile app, or send them to the CAO.
Change Your Provider
If you would like to change your CHIP health plan provider, please call CHIP at 800-986-KIDS (5437) and you will be transferred to a new health care provider.
Media Inquiries
For CHIP media relations, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Press Office.