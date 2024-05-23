Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Children's Health Insurance Program

    Contact Us

    Are you receiving CHIP and have questions? Call 1-800-986-KIDS (5437) or please submit the CHIP contact form.

    Do you have questions about applying for CHIP? Please call the Statewide Customer Service Center: 877-395-8930.

    For questions about coverage and benefits

    If you need to provide additional information in order to complete your application, please use your insurance company's fax number.

    CHIP Applications

    If you need to upload documents in order to provide additional information to complete your application, please use your COMPASS accountMyCOMPASS PA mobile app, or send them to the CAO.

    Change Your Provider

    If you would like to change your CHIP health plan provider, please call CHIP at 800-986-KIDS (5437) and you will be transferred to a new health care provider.

    Media Inquiries

    For CHIP media relations, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Press Office.