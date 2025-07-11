Shapiro Administration Encourages SNAP Recipients in Susquehanna County Affected by Recent Severe Weather, Power Outages to Apply for Replacement Benefits

The Administration is offering in-person disaster relief assistance – including help with SNAP benefits replacement – on Monday July 14 at the Lanesboro Community Center.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is advising residents of Susquehanna County who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that they may be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits if their food was destroyed as a result of power outages caused by recent severe storms between July 3 and 7, 2025. Impacted Pennsylvanians can immediately request a replacement, in-person or by phone, with their County Assistance Office or at an upcoming Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) mobile response event being held on Monday, July 14, 2025, to support affected households.

"The last thing you need to worry about right now while recovering from recent severe weather is being unable to eat, so I want all impacted, eligible Pennsylvanians to know that help is available right now. If you are a SNAP recipient and recent storms caused a power outage that spoiled your food, you can apply for replacement SNAP benefits. DHS is here when you need us, so please visit our mobile response team or reach out to your local County Assistance Office and request replacement SNAP benefits as soon as possible," said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

For impacted SNAP recipients who need help applying for replacement benefits, DHS staff will be available to assist on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM at the Lanesboro Community Center, 418 Main Street, Susquehanna, PA, 18847.

States are able to provide replacement benefits totaling up to one month of a household’s SNAP benefit in the event that a natural disaster or other incident causes the household’s food to be destroyed. SNAP recipients must request replacement within 10 days of the reported loss and must also complete and submit an Affidavit for Replacement of Food Destroyed in a Household Disaster within 10 days of the reported food loss to affirm that the food loss occurred through a natural disaster or other unpredictable household incident, available online in English and Spanish. SNAP recipients who were affected by a power outage are encouraged to submit the affidavit as soon as possible to start the replacement process but no later than July 17, 2025, for this power outage.

In addition to applying in person at the MARC event on July 14, 2025, SNAP replacements can be requested in-person at DHS’ County Assistance Offices, by phone, or through COMPASS and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. Affidavit forms will be available in-person at the County Assistance Offices for those unable to print.

To start this replacement request immediately, SNAP recipients can:

Find their local County Assistance Office;

Call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930; or

Upload the completed affidavit form to COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app (learn how to update case information and upload documents to COMPASS).

For more information about DHS benefits and services, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/SNAP.