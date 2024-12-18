 Shapiro Administration Highlights Mental Health, Substance Use Disorder Supports and Other Resources Available to Help Pennsylvanians Through the Holiday Season

Harrisburg, PA – Leadership from the Shapiro Administration today came together at the Capitol Christmas tree to remind Pennsylvanians of resources that are available to support them during the holiday season and into the new year. The departments of Human Services (DHS), Aging (PDA), Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Health (DOH) came together to reinforce the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to helping Pennsylvanians throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

“The holiday season can bring about a range of feelings and experiences – some of which can be difficult or feel isolating. Please know that if you are going through hard times or find this time of year to be challenging, you are not alone,” said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh. “No matter what you are feeling or struggling with, you don’t have to go through this time on your own. Support is available, and we urge Pennsylvanians to use these resources for themselves or share them with loved ones or friends.”

Mental Health Resources

Help is available for people struggling with their mental health or considering self-harm as well as people looking to help a loved one through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The Lifeline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 988 serves as a direct link for suicide prevention and mental health crisis support. Anyone who calls, texts, or chats with 988 will be directly connected to trained, compassionate mental health crisis response counselors. Callers to 988 can also connect with the Veterans Crisis Line or assistance in Spanish. 988 call centers provide support for individuals considering suicide, self-harm, or any behavioral or mental health need for themselves as well as people looking for help for a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis.

Pennsylvania’s Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Resource guides offer information related to mental health screenings, help with finding a mental health or SUD treatment professional, resources for housing insecurity, help with trauma, and assistance with contacting your county assistance office and county drug and alcohol office, and applying for benefits.

More free resources are also available to assist Pennsylvanians with mental health needs connect with longer term support in their community.

Substance Use Disorder Resources

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment. Treatment Atlas is also available for Pennsylvanians and their loved ones to search for and compare SUD treatment facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.

“While the holidays are usually filled with celebrations, gatherings and cherished times with family and friends, the very same things can be overwhelming and triggering for those who are battling a substance use disorder. We want everyone to know that no one is alone. Help is always available,” said DDAP Deputy Secretary Kelly Primus. “DDAP’s Get Help Now resource is just one phone call away. It’s open every hour of every day; someone will always be on the end of the other line– including on holidays.”

Naloxone

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (e.g., prescription opioid medication for pain or heroin). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing. Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone at their local pharmacy by using the Secretary of Health’s standing order. Residents can also get naloxone mailed to their home when completing a short training through a partnership with NEXT Distro.

“During the holiday season, we should all be especially vigilant for signs that someone may need a helping hand or a listening ear,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Another way to help neighbors and loved ones who may be struggling with substance use disorder is by carrying naloxone. I encourage everyone to get the facts about substance use disorder and carry naloxone wherever you go, because you never know when you will have the opportunity to save a life.”

Resources for Older Adults

The PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Centers, also known as the PA Link, assists older adults and individuals with disabilities by providing information and connecting them to supports including assistive technology to access telehealth services, check-in calls and options to help reduce social isolation. Any older adult needing support can contact the PA Link Call Center by phone at 1-800-753-8827 or online at www.carelink.pa.gov.

In addition, Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), covering the Commonwealth’s 67 counties, provide virtual and in-person activities, including health and wellness programs. Older adults can locate their local area agency on aging here.

“The holiday season comes with expectations of joy and happiness, but not everyone’s experience is the same. Older adults may have feelings of isolation, loneliness, depression, or disconnect if they experienced the loss of friends and loved ones or feel a lack of belongingness,” said Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich. “If any older adult is struggling, we want them to know they are not alone, and that the Department of Aging and AAAs have resources to support them. These resources range from engaging with a caring voice on the other end of a phone call to gathering safely with like-minded individuals for socializing and participating in activities. I encourage any older adult who may need support to please reach out to us.”

DHS and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging also want family who find themselves caring for children who lost parents or whose parents are not able to be their primary caregiver to know that help is available via the KinConnector helpline. The helpline is staffed by Kinship Navigators – compassionate, knowledgeable social service professionals prepared to help families locate, understand, and access resources that may be able to help them during the holiday season. It can be reached by calling 1-866-KIN-2111 (1-866-546-2111) or online at kinconnector.org.

Resources for People with Intellectual Disabilities & Autism

DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs has resources developed by self-advocates to provide helpful tips and suggestions for people with intellectual disabilities & autism to manage stress during the holidays. These tips include:

Being aware of potential sensory issues and trying your best to explain them to other people so they can assist if you’re feeling overstimulated;

Talking to a trusted friend or family member about expectations for the gathering;

Using coping skills and having an exit plan if you need to excuse yourself;

Making sure you have a safe, comfortable place when you come home to decompress; and,

Understanding self-care and knowing what works best for you in holiday situations.

Additional information and resources can be found at www.myodp.org or www.paautism.org.

Public Assistance Programs

DHS encourages Pennsylvanians having trouble meeting basic needs to apply for programs that can help them stay healthy and safe through the winter months. Programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, and other programs can be applied for at any time through COMPASS. DHS’ public assistance programs can also help connect recipients to training and education programs that can help them find success in the workforce.

On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are also available if recipients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 for people in Philadelphia.

For more information on assistance programs available to help Pennsylvanians, visit www.dhs.pa.gov.