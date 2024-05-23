If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Save a life by knowing how to use naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose. PA offers free online training on how to correctly administer naloxone.

    Overview

    Naloxone is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose. An opioid overdose happens when someone takes more opioids than their body can handle. This causes their breathing to slow until it stops. Naloxone helps someone start breathing again by blocking the effects of opioids.

    Register for Naloxone training

    There are a few different free online options to learn how to use naloxone. Each option offers a brief training video with demonstrations

    TRAIN PA – you will need to register for a TRAIN PA account. After watching the video, you will be provided with a certificate of completion.

    NextDistro – you will need to view a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information. After completing you will get naloxone in the mail for free.