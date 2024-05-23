Overview
Naloxone is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose. An opioid overdose happens when someone takes more opioids than their body can handle. This causes their breathing to slow until it stops. Naloxone helps someone start breathing again by blocking the effects of opioids.
Register for Naloxone training
There are a few different free online options to learn how to use naloxone. Each option offers a brief training video with demonstrations
TRAIN PA – you will need to register for a TRAIN PA account. After watching the video, you will be provided with a certificate of completion.
NextDistro – you will need to view a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information. After completing you will get naloxone in the mail for free.