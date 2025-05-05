The IL Program is operated statewide, and all county children and youth agencies (CCYA) are required by regulation to provide IL services to youth in their custody. County agencies apply to OCYF to receive state and Chafee funds based on their assessment of local needs.

IL programs are operated by individual CCYA, their respective designated private providers, or both. IL programs are supported and provided technical assistance by Practice Improvement Specialists (PIS) located within the Central, Southeast, Northeast, and Western regions. All IL programs participate in an annual site visit facilitated by their regional Practice Improvement Specialist (PIS) from the University of Pittsburgh's PA Child Welfare Resource Center to assess services and provide training and technical assistance. Statewide training and technical assistance sessions are provided based on identified needs and new practice implementations.



DHS is committed to providing youth making the transition from foster care to adulthood and self-sufficiency by providing services such as assistance in obtaining a high school diploma, career exploration, vocational training, job placement and retention, training in daily living skills, training in budgeting and financial management, substance abuse prevention and preventative health activities (including smoking avoidance, nutrition education and pregnancy prevention). The primary purpose of the IL program is to reduce or eliminate the instances of homelessness, poverty, delinquent or criminal behavior through increased employability, high school graduation rates, enrollment in post-secondary, or vocational institutions. The design and delivery of services to this population must be responsive to the individualized needs and goals of youth in transition.

Eligibility

To be eligible for Independent Living services in PA, a youth must:

Be in, or have been in, out-of-home placement on or after age 14;

Be adjudicated dependent; or

Be dually adjudicated dependent AND delinquent; or

Be a pre-adoptive and adopted youth; or

Be a qualified alien youth; or

Be adjudicated delinquent with shared case management responsibility between the CCYA and the Juvenile Probation Office.

After Care Services

The provision of aftercare services is mandatory for youth who experienced foster care at age 14 or older regardless of the county or state where services were previously provided. The county where the youth is currently residing is responsible for the assessment and delivery of services. The availability of aftercare services is essential in preventing and/or minimizing the setbacks that can occur after discharge from foster care. Aftercare services are defined as: "IL services available to any youth who exited foster care on or after their 14th birthday and prior to their 23rd birthday." Aftercare services may include the full range of services and supports which can include needs assessment/case planning, life skills training, prevention services, education, support services, employment, location of housing, room and board, retreats and camps, indirect services and program administration. This would include supports for post-secondary education, room and board and supplies such as textbooks. Room and board services are for youth who exited care on or after 18 to age 23 as well as youth who resume dependency or remain dependent past the age of 18. No more than 30 percent of Chafee funds may be used for room and board for youth ages 18-23.

To access IL services, please visit the County Children and Youth Directory Using the drop-down arrows, select "county children and youth agencies" to filter your search.

Pennsylvania Youth Advisory Board

The Pennsylvania Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is comprised of current and former substitute care youth ages 16-23. Youth leaders on the YAB educate, advocate, and form partnerships to create positive change in the substitute care system.

The YAB is funded by the DHS/OCYF and is supported by the University of Pittsburgh's Child Welfare Resource Center.