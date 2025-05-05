Where to Ice Skate in State Parks
Click on a region in the map or zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park, and a link to the park in the listing far below.
Ice Skating by Region
The region links below will show a listing of parks with ice skating. The following state parks in Pennsylvania offer ice skating opportunities.
Check the Winter Report for ice conditions.
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Bald Eagle State ParkIce skating is permitted on the lake. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Black Moshannon State ParkWhen conditions allow, an area of the lake by Boating Area #1 is maintained for skating.
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Chapman State ParkIce skating is permitted on the natural ice of Chapman Lake, as conditions permit.
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Hills Creek State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Kettle Creek State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Little Pine State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Lyman Run State ParkLyman Run Lake provides ice skating at the swimming area. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Mount Pisgah State ParkIce skating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake dependent upon ice conditions. Ice thickness is monitored at the fishing area and at the boat launch.
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Parker Dam State ParkConditions permitting, an ice skating area is maintained at the swimming area. Ice thickness is monitored for safety.
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Raymond B. Winter State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Sinnemahoning State ParkConditions permitting, an ice skating area is available on the pond at the Wildlife Viewing Area near the northern end of the park. Please use caution.
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Canoe Creek State ParkThere are two ponds just north of the Beaver Dam Road Boat Launch.
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Codorus State ParkWhen conditions allow, a 10-acre area in Chapel Cove, near the restrooms, is available for ice skating. When conditions are good, lights are provided to extend the skating time until 7:30 P.M. Skating is only permitted when the ice is posted as safe.
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Colonel Denning State ParkWhen conditions permit, the natural lake ice is monitored for ice skating in swimming area. Ice skating is at your own risk. Skating is permitted from 8:00 A.M. until sunset.
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Cowans Gap State ParkA section of the lake by the beach is available exclusively for ice skating. Ice thickness is monitored in the beach area.
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Gifford Pinchot State ParkIce skating is available on Pinchot Lake.
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Greenwood Furnace State ParkIce skating is popular on the natural ice of the beach area at Greenwood Lake. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Little Buffalo State ParkConditions permitting, a two-acre skating area is maintained on the east end of the lake by the Main Boat Launch. Heated restrooms are provided. The skating area is open from 8:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. Ice thickness is monitored in the skating area only.
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Pine Grove Furnace State ParkAt Laurel Lake, a small area by the boat launch is maintained for ice skating.
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Prince Gallitzin State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Shawnee State ParkAn area at Colvin Boat Launch is quite popular when natural conditions permit.
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Whipple Dam State ParkThe natural ice of the lake is popular for skating. Ice depth is not monitored.
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Delaware Canal State ParkWhen conditions permit, ice skating is permitted on the frozen canal and at the Giving Pond.
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Frances Slocum State ParkWhen conditions permit, ice skating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake.
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French Creek State ParkThe natural ice of the two lakes can be skated when conditions permit.
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Gouldsboro State ParkIce skating is available as natural conditions permit. Gouldsboro State Park has a one-acre skating area near Parking Lot #4.
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Hickory Run State ParkWhen conditions permit, Sand Spring Lake is available for ice skating. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Lackawanna State ParkWhen conditions permit, park staff clear an area of ice near the fishing pier for skating. Always check the ice thickness before traveling on the ice. Ice thickness and conditions are not monitored. For your safety, carry safety equipment and be sure ice thickness is at least four inches thick. Ice under the PA 407 bridge is UNSAFE all winter. Check the park website or call the park office for snow and ice conditions.
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Locust Lake State ParkIce skating is available on the natural ice of the lake.
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Memorial Lake State ParkA one-acre area is available for ice skating in the Middle Road boat launch/mooring cove.
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Nescopeck State ParkIce skating is available on the natural ice of the lake.
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Nockamixon State ParkIce skating is available on the natural ice of the lake.
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Promised Land State ParkConditions permitting, ice skating occurs on Promised Land Lake.
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Tobyhanna State ParkIce skating is available as natural conditions permit. Tobyhanna State Park has a 1.2-acre area near Parking Area #3.
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Tuscarora State ParkIce skating is available o the lake as natural conditions permit.
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Tyler State ParkNeshaminy Creek sometimes freezes and ice skating is permitted near the boathouse warming area. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Clear Creek State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Cook Forest State ParkA lighted ice skating area is along River Road. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Erie Bluffs State ParkSkating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake as conditions permit.
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Keystone State ParkIce skating is permitted on the natural ice of the lake.
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Maurice K. Goddard State ParkLaunch #3 has an unmaintained ice skating area.
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Moraine State ParkAn ice skating area is maintained in the Pleasant Valley Day Use Area. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Presque Isle State ParkPresque Isle Bay and Misery Bay are popular for skating on the natural ice surface.
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Pymatuning State ParkIce skating is available on the natural ice of the lake.
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Raccoon Creek State ParkIce skating is permitted on the 101-acre Raccoon Lake as conditions permit. Ice thickness is not monitored.
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Ryerson Station State ParkAn ice skating area is in the Maple Grove Day Use Area.
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Yellow Creek State ParkThe lake near the boat rental building in the beach/day use area is available for ice skating. There are facilities here for a warming fire and winter picnics.