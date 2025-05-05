Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features

Pennsylvania state parks and forests include a wide range of accessible features to help all visitors explore with confidence. The list below gives details about each type of accommodation. Click on the dropdowns to discover what each park may offer.

Before you visit, please contact the park or forest to make sure the accessible features you need are available. Conditions can change, and staff can help you plan a safe and comfortable trip.

All ADA-accessible recreation options are notated on each park page with the ​♿.

Overnight Stays and Lodging Enjoy a comfortable stay in the outdoors with accessible options for sleeping and shelter. Camping : ADA-accessible campsites with paved, level ground, nearby accessible restrooms, and paved parking.

: ADA-accessible campsites with paved, level ground, nearby accessible restrooms, and paved parking. Organized Group Tenting : ADA-accessible areas for scout troops, schools, or other large groups to camp together with nearby accessible restrooms.

: ADA-accessible areas for scout troops, schools, or other large groups to camp together with nearby accessible restrooms. Lodging (roofed structures): ADA-accessible cabins, yurts, or cottages with features like ramps, wider doorways, and ADA restrooms. Before you visit, please contact the park or forest to make sure the camping or lodging you are interested in is open and meets your needs. Things can change depending on the location or season. Find ADA-Accessible Overnight Stays

Environmental Learning Centers Environmental Learning Centers help visitors learn about nature through programs, displays, and guided activities. Many centers offer accessible features like ramps, wide walkways, easy-to-read signs, and quiet spaces so everyone can take part. Check with the center before you visit to learn which features are available. Find Accessible Environmental Education Centers

Visitor Centers At visitor centers, you can pick up park maps, learn about the area, and get recommendations from park staff. Many visitor centers have accessible features like level entrances, ramps, and accessible restrooms. Be sure to check ahead to see what is available. Find Accessible Visitor Centers

Picnic Tables Often, our ADA tables have a space where a wheelchair can pull up to, in addition to there being wider spacing between them for navigation. Our ADA tables usually have a charcoal grill at ADA height, as well. Find Accessible Picnic Tables

Pavilions Many parks and forests have accessible pavilions where visitors can gather for picnics or events. These pavilions may include ramps, wide paths, accessible seating areas, and nearby parking on firm, level ground. Check with the park or forest before your visit to see which features are available. Find Accessible Pavilions

Hunting Certain parks and forests have hunting locations designed for easier access. These spots may have accessible blinds, smooth paths, or nearby parking areas. Some locations allow ADA hunting by vehicle, or by off-road vehicle. If you need hunting accommodations, please check with the park or forest first. Find Accessible Hunting

Fishing Piers / Access Some parks and forests have fishing piers and access points designed for visitors with mobility needs. These spots often include level walkways, wide decks, and safe edges for easier fishing. Be sure to check with the park or forest before your trip to confirm the features they offer. Find Accessible Fishing PIers

Boat Launches ADA-accessible boat launches make it easier for people with mobility needs to get in and out of boats safely. They may have smooth ramps, steady handrails, and space for wheelchairs or other devices. Contact the park or forest ahead of time to learn what they offer. Find ADA-Accessible Boat Launches

Kayak Launches Some parks and forests include kayak launch areas designed for easier access. These spots often have level walkways, support rails, and safe entry points for paddlers of all abilities. Be sure to check with the park or forest before your trip to confirm the features they offer. Find ADA-Accessible Kayak Launches

Hiking Trails ADA-accessible hiking trails make it easier for people of all abilities to explore the outdoors. They may have smooth surfaces, gentle grades, and easy-to-follow markers. Contact the park or forest ahead of time to learn which trails meet your needs. Please note: While many trails are designed to be more accessible, not all are fully ADA-compliant. Trail conditions may vary by location. Trails that are ADA-accessible are notated with a ​♿. Find ADA-Accessible Hiking Trails

Swimming Pools Some parks have accessible swimming pools so more visitors can enjoy time in the water. These pools may include pool lifts, sloped entries, handrails, and nearby accessible restrooms or changing areas. Check with the park before your visit to see which features are available. Find Accessible Swimming Pools

Beaches Accessible beaches make it easier for people of all abilities to relax by the water. They may have smooth walkways, beach access mats, and level areas for sitting or setting up equipment. Some parks have beach wheelchairs that visitors can reserve. Contact the park ahead of time to learn what the beach provides. Find Accessible Beaches

Wildlife Watching Accessible wildlife watching areas make it easier for people of all abilities to enjoy nature. They may offer flat surfaces, roomy platforms, and simple viewing guides. Contact the park or forest ahead of time to learn what each area provides. Find Accessible Wildlife Watching

Scenic Views Accessible scenic view areas help people of all abilities enjoy hills, mountains, and overlooks. They may have flat walkways, safe rails, and places to sit and rest. Contact the park or forest ahead of time to learn what’s available. Find Accessible Scenic Views

Historic Places Some parks and forests have historic places where DCNR has added ADA access when it is possible, while still protecting the history of the site. These areas often have stable paths, safe entry points, and simple guides to help visitors learn. Be sure to check with the park or forest before your trip to confirm the features they offer. Find Accessible Historic Places

Theaters Certain parks include theaters designed for easier access. These spaces often have smooth paths, accessible seating, and nearby ADA parking. Be sure to check with the park before your trip to confirm the features they offer. Find Accessible Theaters

Amphitheaters Accessible amphitheaters make it easier for people of all abilities to enjoy outdoor shows and talks. They may offer level entrances, reserved seating areas, and smooth walkways. Contact the park ahead of time to learn what the amphitheater provides. Find Accessible Amphitheaters

Playgrounds (ADA and Sensory) Some parks include playgrounds made for more inclusive play. These areas often have level paths, adaptive play equipment, and sensory-friendly spaces where kids can explore at their own pace. Be sure to check with the park before your trip to confirm the features they offer. Find Accessible Playgrounds

Color-Enhancing Viewfinders/Glasses Viewfinders and/or glasses fit with EnChroma color blind lenses are located at several parks. The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can use the viewfinders to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly. To use the glasses, contact the park office to make sure a pair is available. Options include adult and child sizes in both protan and deutan varieties. Find Color-Enhancing Viewfinders Find Color-Enhancing Glasses

Loaner Equipment Some parks and forests offer loaner equipment, like fishing gear, cross-country skis, and snowshoes, so more visitors can enjoy outdoor activities. Availability may vary based on demand, so check ahead with the park office. Find Loaner Fishing Equipment Find Loaner Snowshoes Find Loaner Cross-Country Ski Equipment

Free Menstrual Products Many parks now offer free menstrual products, like pads and tampons, in visitor centers, restrooms, and park offices. These products help make sure no one has to cut their visit short because of an emergency need. Signage in park restrooms lets you know where these are available within the park. Find Free Menstrual Products