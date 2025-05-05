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    Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR

    Get Involved

    Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth are stepping up to make their homes, neighborhoods, and landscapes more resilient to climate change—and you can too. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) offers a range of programs, services, and tools to help you take meaningful action right where you live. Whether you’re looking to bring more nature into your backyard, plant trees along a local waterway, understand climate risks, or explore the latest science and planning tools, this section connects you with practical ways to support healthier land, cleaner water, and stronger communities.

    There are many ways to participate: create habitat at home through the Lawn to Habitat Program, become a conservation volunteer, support tree planting statewide through the Keystone Tree Fund, or explore resources and toolkits to inform your work. You’ll also find opportunities to improve watershed health through forestry and streamside buffer projects that come with free technical assistance and funding support. No matter your level of experience, there’s a place for you to contribute to a more sustainable and climate‑ready Pennsylvania.

    Additional Resources

    Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer

    There are many ways to get involved with DCNR to help support, maintain, and care for our natural resources. If you'd like to volunteer, you can start by filling out our online application.

    Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer

    Educational Resources and Toolkits

    Educational Resources and Toolkits

    Donate to the Keystone Tree Fund

    Trees are a big part of what makes Pennsylvania healthy, beautiful, and resilient. You can make a difference by supporting planting trees across the Commonwealth through the Keystone Tree Fund.

    Donate to the Keystone Tree Fund

    Request Help Planting a Streamside Buffer

    Request Help Planting a Streamside Buffer

    Request Help Converting Your Lawn to a Meadow

    Request Help Converting Your Lawn to a Meadow