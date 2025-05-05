Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR

Get Involved

Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth are stepping up to make their homes, neighborhoods, and landscapes more resilient to climate change—and you can too. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) offers a range of programs, services, and tools to help you take meaningful action right where you live. Whether you’re looking to bring more nature into your backyard, plant trees along a local waterway, understand climate risks, or explore the latest science and planning tools, this section connects you with practical ways to support healthier land, cleaner water, and stronger communities.