There are many ways to participate: create habitat at home through the Lawn to Habitat Program, become a conservation volunteer, support tree planting statewide through the Keystone Tree Fund, or explore resources and toolkits to inform your work. You’ll also find opportunities to improve watershed health through forestry and streamside buffer projects that come with free technical assistance and funding support. No matter your level of experience, there’s a place for you to contribute to a more sustainable and climate‑ready Pennsylvania.
Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer
There are many ways to get involved with DCNR to help support, maintain, and care for our natural resources. If you'd like to volunteer, you can start by filling out our online application.Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer
Donate to the Keystone Tree Fund
Trees are a big part of what makes Pennsylvania healthy, beautiful, and resilient. You can make a difference by supporting planting trees across the Commonwealth through the Keystone Tree Fund.Donate to the Keystone Tree Fund