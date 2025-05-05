About the PA Outdoor Corps

The Corps serves young people starting at age 15 of all backgrounds across Pennsylvania, whether exploring outdoor career options for the first time or already passionate about conservation work. Crew members join a community in a shared mission to protect Pennsylvania’s outdoors and leave the Corps with lasting connections in friendships and professional networks.

PA Outdoor Corps offers multiple programs throughout the year that provide paid work experience and professional development. The Corps creates clear routes into conservation and environmental careers and participants gain skills that translate across industries such as teamwork, project management, problem solving, safety training, and professional certifications.

Our Partners

Student Conservation Association (SCA) and the DCNR have a strong partnership dedicated to conserving and protecting Pennsylvania’s public lands. SCA serves as the implementation partner for the PA Outdoor Corps. They manage member recruitment, hiring, and training as well as field operations statewide. All PA Outdoor Corps members are employed through SCA.

Together, DCNR and SCA provide meaningful service and learning opportunities for youth and young adults passionate about stewardship and environmental conservation. This collaboration helps preserve natural and cultural resources while Cultivating Tomorrow’s Conservation Leaders.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry prepares job seeks for the global workforce through employment and job training. The Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation uses their experience to provide services to help persons with disabilities prepare for, obtain, or maintain employment. Both entities provide funding for the program and assist with Corps with member recruitment, hiring, and training.

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, the non-profit partner of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, provides private funding and helps promote the program to broader audiences.

Community partners throughout the state collaborate on specific projects and professional development opportunities.

First Decade of Service

PA Outdoor Corps was established in 2016 with five youth crews and has since grown to 20 youth crews including American Sign Language Inclusion crews, a college crew, and 12 adult crews including a cultural resource crew, a natural resource crew, and trail crews.