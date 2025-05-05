Overview
The 595-acre Lyman Run State Park is in scenic Potter County. Maples and cherries dominate a mixed northern hardwood forest that surrounds the 45-acre Lyman Run Lake, making a most scenic setting.
Plan Your Visit
454 Lyman Run Road
Galeton, PA 16922-9301
814-435-5010
lymanrunsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Lyman Run State Park is 15 miles east of Coudersport and seven miles west of Galeton on Lyman Run Road.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.72511 Long. -77.76004
To avoid unpaved or non-maintained roads, change your GPS settings from shortest route to fastest route to use highways when possible or follow these directions to the park:
- From the east (Route 6 West), turn left onto West Branch Road in Galeton and then right onto Lyman Run Road to the park.
- From the west (Route 6 East), take Route 44 South in Sweden Valley towards Cherry Springs. Then take West Branch Road to Lyman Run Road to the park.
- From the south, take Route 44 Noth towards Cherry Springs, then right onto West Branch Road and left onto Lyman Run Road to the park.
- From the North, take 449 South to Route 6 East. Turn right onto West Branch Road in Galeton and then right onto Lyman Run Road to the park.
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Cole Memorial
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks is unpredictable. Please download the park map before your visit.
Year round, an environmental educator presents resource-oriented programs and informational walks like guided hikes and kayak programs.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.