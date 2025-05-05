The 587-acre Erie Bluffs State Park lies along the Lake Erie shoreline in western Erie County, twelve miles west of the city of Erie. The park has:

One mile of shoreline

90-foot bluffs overlooking Lake Erie

Elk Creek -- a shallow stream steelhead fishery



Several plant species of conservation concern



Uncommon black oak woodland/savannah



Great Lakes region sand barren ecosystems



Forested wetlands



The only developed areas in the park are the Elk Creek Access area and the Main Entrance parking lot.

Erie Bluffs State Park is designated as a day-use park, with the exception of fishing and boating. Swimming is prohibited at the park.