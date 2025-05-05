Overview
The 587-acre Erie Bluffs State Park lies along the Lake Erie shoreline in western Erie County, twelve miles west of the city of Erie. The park has:
- One mile of shoreline
- 90-foot bluffs overlooking Lake Erie
- Elk Creek -- a shallow stream steelhead fishery
- Several plant species of conservation concern
- Uncommon black oak woodland/savannah
- Great Lakes region sand barren ecosystems
- Forested wetlands
The only developed areas in the park are the Elk Creek Access area and the Main Entrance parking lot.
Erie Bluffs State Park is designated as a day-use park, with the exception of fishing and boating. Swimming is prohibited at the park.
Plan Your Visit
c/o Presque Isle State Park
301 Peninsula Dr. Suite 1
Erie, PA 16505-2042
814-833-7424
presqueislesp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Presque Isle State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Erie Bluffs is north of PA 5 at Lake City, 12 miles west of Erie.
GPS DD: Lat. 42.0164 Long. -80.372
GPS Addresses:
- Main Parking Lot, 11122 West Lake Road, Lake City, PA 16423
- Elk Creek Access, 10990 West Lake Road, Lake City, PA 16423
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
(13 miles west of the park)
158 West Main Road
Conneaut, OH 44030
440-593-1131
UPMC Hamot
(17.5 miles east of the park)
201 State Street
Erie, PA 16550
814-877-6000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Erie Bluffs State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year round. Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on educational activities
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.