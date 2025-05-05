DCNR also plays a critical role in protecting communities from wildfire risk, which is expected to grow as the climate warms. As the lead wildfire agency in Pennsylvania, DCNR provides guidance on wildfire prevention, prescribed fire, and offers Volunteer Fire Assistance grants that help local fire companies build capacity to respond safely and effectively. Through programs like C2P2 grants, conservation landscapes, and technical assistance in urban forestry and climate‑smart park design, DCNR offers practical pathways for municipalities, nonprofits, and residents to get involved. Together, we can create healthier places to live, work, and play — and build a more resilient Pennsylvania for generations to come.
Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR
Community Resilience
Across Pennsylvania, communities are taking action to adapt to a changing climate and build a more sustainable future. DCNR supports these efforts by working with communities to expand tree canopy and urban forestry, design green and climate‑resilient parks and trails, conserve the landscapes that define our Commonwealth, and help vulnerable communities prepare for and recover from climate impacts. DCNR recognizes that climate challenges are not felt equally; centering tree equity, using data‑driven tools, and prioritizing under‑resourced communities ensures benefits are shared fairly and investments go where they are needed most.