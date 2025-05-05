Community Resilience

DCNR also plays a critical role in protecting communities from wildfire risk, which is expected to grow as the climate warms. As the lead wildfire agency in Pennsylvania, DCNR provides guidance on wildfire prevention, prescribed fire, and offers Volunteer Fire Assistance grants that help local fire companies build capacity to respond safely and effectively. Through programs like C2P2 grants, conservation landscapes, and technical assistance in urban forestry and climate‑smart park design, DCNR offers practical pathways for municipalities, nonprofits, and residents to get involved. Together, we can create healthier places to live, work, and play — and build a more resilient Pennsylvania for generations to come.