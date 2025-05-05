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    Ou​tdoor Recreation Economy in Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania's outdoor industry fuels the Commonwealth with a $20.4 billion economic impact, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. From innovative outdoor businesses to community development and public health benefits, outdoor recreation strengthens Pennsylvania’s economy, quality of life, and future workforce.

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    State Parks

    Overall Economic Impact

    The outdoor industry contributes $20.4 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy according to 2024 Pennsylvania Outdoor Economic Data (PDF) from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis.

    There are several components to Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy:​

    • Businesses, including producers of outdoor clothing, equipment, and vehicles; providers of experiences; and professionals that design and build, manage, communicate about, and serve outdoor recreation
    • Contributions outdoor recreation and places make to broad based community and economic development by improving community quality of life, retaining Pennsylvania youth and students in the Commonwealth, and attracting a highly competitive and mobile workforce
    • Public health and gray infrastructure cost savings generated by improved wellbeing through participation in outdoor recreation and the green infrastructure provided by the conservation of recreational lands and waters.

    Pennsylvania's Outdoor Economy By the Numbers

    Based on 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis

    $20.4 billion total economic impact
    176,752 outdoor recreations jobs
    2.0% share of Pennsylvania's gross domestic product
    2.8% share of Pennsylvania employment
    $9.5 billion outdoor recreation wages
    1.7% share of Pennsylvania wages

    Economic Contributions of State Parks

    Pennsylvania's 125 state parks are free for everyone to enjoy and bring major economic benefits to communities across the state. Visitors spent an estimated $1.2 billion on trips to state parks in 2025, supporting thousands of jobs. This also generated more than $85 million in state tax revenue. This spending boosts local businesses like restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores. Overall, state parks provide a strong return on investment, giving the state more than $16 in economic value added for every dollar invested. 

    State parks also draw millions of people each year, with more than 38 million visitor days recorded in 2024. Most visitors are day‑users who live within 50 miles of a park, though the level of visitation varies by region. These visitors help support local economies just by enjoying nearby outdoor spaces and services.

    Based on research from Penn State, this study helps DCNR better understand how much money park visitors spend and how that spending affects the economy. Data was gathered from more than 4,000 actual park visitors to create the most accurate picture to date. The findings show the wide‑ranging economic impact of state parks across Pennsylvania. 

    Download the Economic Impact of Pennsylvania's State Parks Fact Sheet (PDF)
    Download the Economic Impact of Pennsylvania's State Parks Full Report (PDF)

    State Park Economic Impact By the Numbers

    Based on research from Penn State University

    $16.05 in economic value added for every $1 invested in state parks in 2025
    38.3 million visitor days in 2024
    $1.2 billion spent on trips to state parks in 2025