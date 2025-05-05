Pennsylvania's 125 state parks are free for everyone to enjoy and bring major economic benefits to communities across the state. Visitors spent an estimated $1.2 billion on trips to state parks in 2025, supporting thousands of jobs. This also generated more than $85 million in state tax revenue. This spending boosts local businesses like restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores. Overall, state parks provide a strong return on investment, giving the state more than $16 in economic value added for every dollar invested.

State parks also draw millions of people each year, with more than 38 million visitor days recorded in 2024. Most visitors are day‑users who live within 50 miles of a park, though the level of visitation varies by region. These visitors help support local economies just by enjoying nearby outdoor spaces and services.

Based on research from Penn State, this study helps DCNR better understand how much money park visitors spend and how that spending affects the economy. Data was gathered from more than 4,000 actual park visitors to create the most accurate picture to date. The findings show the wide‑ranging economic impact of state parks across Pennsylvania.