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Overall Economic Impact
The outdoor industry contributes $20.4 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy according to 2024 Pennsylvania Outdoor Economic Data (PDF) from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis.
There are several components to Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy:
- Businesses, including producers of outdoor clothing, equipment, and vehicles; providers of experiences; and professionals that design and build, manage, communicate about, and serve outdoor recreation
- Contributions outdoor recreation and places make to broad based community and economic development by improving community quality of life, retaining Pennsylvania youth and students in the Commonwealth, and attracting a highly competitive and mobile workforce
- Public health and gray infrastructure cost savings generated by improved wellbeing through participation in outdoor recreation and the green infrastructure provided by the conservation of recreational lands and waters.
Pennsylvania's Outdoor Economy By the Numbers
Based on 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis
Economic Contributions of State Parks
Pennsylvania's 125 state parks are free for everyone to enjoy and bring major economic benefits to communities across the state. Visitors spent an estimated $1.2 billion on trips to state parks in 2025, supporting thousands of jobs. This also generated more than $85 million in state tax revenue. This spending boosts local businesses like restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores. Overall, state parks provide a strong return on investment, giving the state more than $16 in economic value added for every dollar invested.
State parks also draw millions of people each year, with more than 38 million visitor days recorded in 2024. Most visitors are day‑users who live within 50 miles of a park, though the level of visitation varies by region. These visitors help support local economies just by enjoying nearby outdoor spaces and services.
Based on research from Penn State, this study helps DCNR better understand how much money park visitors spend and how that spending affects the economy. Data was gathered from more than 4,000 actual park visitors to create the most accurate picture to date. The findings show the wide‑ranging economic impact of state parks across Pennsylvania.
State Park Economic Impact By the Numbers
Based on research from Penn State University