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    Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR

    Natural Climate Solutions

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is committed to using both technology‑driven tools, such as solar energy and high‑performance building design, and natural climate solutions to address climate change adaptation and mitigation needs across the agency.

    Natural climate solutions are actions that protect and restore natural ecosystems and surrounding communities by strengthening their ability to adapt to climate impacts, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere. 

    For example, floodplain restoration projects in which trees are planted in areas that experience repeated flooding provide protection to the ecosystem and surrounding community by diverting excess water into tree roots and forest soils, rather than onto streets and into stormwater systems.

    Additional Resources

    Conserving Forests

    Conserving Forests

    Biodiversity for Sustainability and Resilience

    Biodiversity for Sustainability and Resilience

    Sustainable Community Grants Programs

    Sustainable Community Grants Programs

    Urban and Community Forestry

    Urban and Community Forestry

    Riparian Buffers

    Riparian Buffers

    Managing Your Woods

    Managing Your Woods

    Apply for the PA Woodland Resilience Enhancement Network

    Apply for the PA Woodland Resilience Enhancement Network