From I-81 northbound, take Exit 131B, cross under the I-81 overpass and make an immediate left turn toward New Boston. Travel 1.1 miles to a left turn; follow signs. (Left turn is also signed.)

From I-81 southbound, take Exit 131A, left turn then travel 1.0 miles to a left turn; follow signs. (Left turn is also signed.)

GPS Directions: Locust Lake State Park, 220 Locust Lake Road, Barnesville, PA 18214

GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.78499 Long. -76.11921

Limited Parking

Parking is limited throughout Locust Lake State Park. A few, ADA-only parking spots are located adjacent to the swimming area, camp store, and boat launch area.

Dropping off passengers at the beach is prohibited to maintain a safe camping experience and limit unnecessary vehicles.

All day-use visitors must park in the day use visitor parking area located at the entrance to the park.

Visitors should be prepared to walk up to one-half of a mile with their belongings to access facilities.