Overview
Known for its popular camping area, Locust Lake State Park nestles on the side of Locust Mountain.
The 52-acre Locust Lake is located between two campgrounds and is surrounded by beautiful forests. Hiking and fishing are popular activities in the 1,772-acre park. Tuscarora State Park is nearby.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
220 Locust Lake Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214
570-467-2404
tuscarorasp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Tuscarora State Park Complex
687 Tuscarora Park Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Tuscarora State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From I-81 northbound, take Exit 131B, cross under the I-81 overpass and make an immediate left turn toward New Boston. Travel 1.1 miles to a left turn; follow signs. (Left turn is also signed.)
From I-81 southbound, take Exit 131A, left turn then travel 1.0 miles to a left turn; follow signs. (Left turn is also signed.)
GPS Directions: Locust Lake State Park, 220 Locust Lake Road, Barnesville, PA 18214
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.78499 Long. -76.11921
Limited Parking
Parking is limited throughout Locust Lake State Park. A few, ADA-only parking spots are located adjacent to the swimming area, camp store, and boat launch area.
Dropping off passengers at the beach is prohibited to maintain a safe camping experience and limit unnecessary vehicles.
All day-use visitors must park in the day use visitor parking area located at the entrance to the park.
Visitors should be prepared to walk up to one-half of a mile with their belongings to access facilities.
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospitals
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schuylkil E. Norwegian Street
700 East Norwegian Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-621-4000
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schyulkil S. Jackson Street
420 South Jackson Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-621-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Tuscarora and Locust Lake state parks offer a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs from March to November.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.