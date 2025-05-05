PLEASE NOTE: Many of the locations shown on this page and map are approximate and intended only as general reference points for where mountain laurel typically blooms. Bloom conditions can vary from year to year.
Where to View Mountain Laurel in Pennsylvania State Forests
Expected peak: Late May to Early June
Visitors can enjoy a great Mountain Laurel viewing loop by traveling Little Clear Creek Road, Pine Run Road, Spring Creek Road, and Corbett Road, while making stops at the Laurel Fields and Beartown Rocks along the way.
Expected peak: Weekend of June 13
Expected peak: Mid- to late June
Expected peak: Second week of June
- Lost Run Road: A section of the Quehanna Trail runs parallel to the road for those who prefer a steep hike. Driving along Lost Run Road provides viewing opportunities.
- Mountain Laurel Driving Tour
- Montour Road from the Wykoff Road intersection south to the Sugar Camp Intersection
- PA Route 144 from Snow Shoe to the Pete’s Run Road has many patches of mountain laurel
- Barney’s Ridge Road and First Fork Road
- Summerson Mountain Road and continuing out Photz Valley Trail out of North Bend
- Carrier Road and Oak Ridge Roads out of Haneyville
- PA Route 44 (Coudersport Pike) from the Hyner Mountain Road to the Benson Road and South to the Dry Run Road to the Abes Fork Road
- Northern End of the Beech Creek Road, off Route 144 and out Shoemaker Ridge Road
- Dry Run Road
- Seven Mile Road
- T- Squared Trail
- Swamp Branch Vista
Mountain Laurel Driving Tour
This scenic drive takes visitors through Tiadaghton and Sproul state forests, as well as Hyner View State Park. It takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours to complete.