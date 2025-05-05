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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania's State Flower

    Mountain Laurel Viewing in State Forests

    Pennsylvania's forests burst with mountain laurel blooms in late spring across the Commonwealth. These native flowers were named the state flower in 1933 by then Governor Gifford Pinchot. It is known for its unique star-shaped blooms and soft pink and white petals. Visitors can enjoy stunning displays throughout Pennsylvania's state forests during peak season (May-June).

    Close-up of a cluster of Mountain Laurel flowers showing open white blossoms with red speckles and pale pink buds, set against dark green leaves in an outdoor setting.

    PLEASE NOTE: Many of the locations shown on this page and map are approximate and intended only as general reference points for where mountain laurel typically blooms. Bloom conditions can vary from year to year.

    Download a PDF version of the map

    Where to View Mountain Laurel in Pennsylvania State Forests

    Visitors can enjoy a great Mountain Laurel viewing loop by traveling Little Clear Creek Road, Pine Run Road, Spring Creek Road, and Corbett Road, while making stops at the Laurel Fields and Beartown Rocks along the way. 

    Expected peak: Weekend of June 13

    Find maps and more from Clear Creek State Forest.

    • Lost Run Road: A section of the Quehanna Trail runs parallel to the road for those who prefer a steep hike. Driving along Lost Run Road provides viewing opportunities.

    Find maps and more from Moshannon State Forest.

    Mountain Laurel Driving Tour

    This scenic drive takes visitors through Tiadaghton and Sproul state forests, as well as Hyner View State Park. It takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours to complete.

    View Route on Google Maps
    Print PDF Driving Directions