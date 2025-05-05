Climate and Sustainability in Action

The agency is committed to sustainability and climate resilience in:
- forestry and natural resources management,
- outdoor recreation management and trail design,
- buildings, infrastructure, and landscaping in state parks and forests,
- environmental education programming,
- community conservation grants,
- private lands grants and technical assistance,
- geologic and carbon research,
- waste management practices, and
- operations and purchasing.
Pennsylvania’s public lands are a proving ground for innovative solutions to reducing the carbon footprint and climate impacts on 2.5 million acres of land and infrastructure, investing in clean energy for long-term savings, and implementing resilient and sustainable natural resources and outdoor recreation management on a large scale.
DCNR shares successes, solutions and resilience planning through community grants and technical assistance, educational outreach, scientific research and climate action planning.