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    Climate Change and Sustainability at DCNR

    Climate and Sustainability in Action

    As stewards of Commonwealth natural resources, DCNR is committed to embedding the responsible use and conservation of natural resources in all operations and actions — minimizing environmental and climate change impacts to ensure resilience for future generations.

    The agency is committed to sustainability and climate resilience in:

    • forestry and natural resources management,
    • outdoor recreation management and trail design,
    • buildings, infrastructure, and landscaping in state parks and forests, 
    • environmental education programming,
    • community conservation grants,
    • private lands grants and technical assistance, 
    • geologic and carbon research, 
    • waste management practices, and
    • operations and purchasing.

    Pennsylvania’s public lands are a proving ground for innovative solutions to reducing the carbon footprint and climate impacts on 2.5 million acres of land and infrastructure, investing in clean energy for long-term savings, and implementing resilient and sustainable natural resources and outdoor recreation management on a large scale. 

    DCNR shares successes, solutions and resilience planning through community grants and technical assistance, educational outreach, scientific research and climate action planning. 

    Additional Resources

    Climate Action Plan

    Climate Action Plan

    Reducing Energy Usage

    Reducing Energy Usage

    Solar Energy

    Solar Energy

    Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

    Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

    Sustainable Buildings

    Sustainable Buildings
    A small stone‑faced box culvert sits beneath a gravel and leaf‑covered roadway area in a forest of tall, leafless trees. The culvert opening is surrounded by rocks and slopes gently downward toward a dry, leaf‑covered streambed. A wooden guardrail runs along the road above the culvert, and the forest extends into the background.

    Sustainable Roads, Bridges and Dams

    Sustainable Roads, Bridges and Dams

    Outdoor Recreation in a Changing Climate

    Outdoor Recreation in a Changing Climate

    Waste Reduction and Recycling

    Waste Reduction and Recycling