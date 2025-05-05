Climate and Sustainability in Action

The agency is committed to sustainability and climate resilience in:

forestry and natural resources management,

outdoor recreation management and trail design,

buildings, infrastructure, and landscaping in state parks and forests,

environmental education programming,

community conservation grants,

private lands grants and technical assistance,

geologic and carbon research,

waste management practices, and

operations and purchasing.

Pennsylvania’s public lands are a proving ground for innovative solutions to reducing the carbon footprint and climate impacts on 2.5 million acres of land and infrastructure, investing in clean energy for long-term savings, and implementing resilient and sustainable natural resources and outdoor recreation management on a large scale.

DCNR shares successes, solutions and resilience planning through community grants and technical assistance, educational outreach, scientific research and climate action planning.