Demographic Findings
The data in this report reflect one county in suburban Philadelphia and may not reflect prevalence across the entire Commonwealth.
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
Evaluation and Testing Findings
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402
THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA
|US House District
|Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age
|Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59
|Number on Medicaid 60 and older
|Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
|PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties
|46,234
|40,863
|17,071
|27,298
|PA-02: Philadelphia County
|139,319
|152,795
|56,162
|97,519
|PA-03: Philadelphia County
|108,381
|131,189
|50,780
|83,164
|PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties
|45,372
|40,758
|15,563
|26,879
|PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties
|81,745
|76,431
|27,380
|49,005
|PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties
|61,651
|48,985
|18,498
|30,455
|PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties:
|73,745
|69,014
|25,800
|43,082
|PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties
|88,717
|90,448
|29,016
|55,976
|PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties
|73,821
|73,228
|25,821
|42,539
|PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties
|81,019
|75,864
|23,233
|44,478
|PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties
|60,483
|56,846
|16,302
|34,360
|PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties
|69,141
|74,746
|26,671
|45,122
|PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties
|70,171
|71,067
|24,953
|41,184
|PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties
|68,690
|81,569
|29,139
|47,010
|PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties
|57,975
|64,716
|23,697
|36,691
|PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties
|74,266
|77,315
|26,394
|43,984
|PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties
|49,945
|51,972
|19,159
|31,402