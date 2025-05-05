Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Demographic Findings

    The data in this report reflect one county in suburban Philadelphia and may not reflect prevalence across the entire Commonwealth. 

    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    Evaluation and Testing Findings

    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402


    THIS IS PLACEHOLDER TABLE DATA

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 46,234 40,863 17,071 27,298
    PA-02: Philadelphia County   139,319   152,795 56,162 97,519
    PA-03: Philadelphia County   108,381   131,189 50,780 83,164
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 45,372 40,758 15,563 26,879
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 81,745 76,431 27,380 49,005
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 61,651 48,985 18,498 30,455
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 73,745 69,014 25,800 43,082
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 88,717 90,448 29,016 55,976
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 73,821 73,228 25,821 42,539
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 81,019 75,864 23,233 44,478
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 60,483 56,846 16,302 34,360
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 69,141 74,746 26,671 45,122
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 70,171 71,067 24,953 41,184
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 68,690 81,569 29,139 47,010
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 57,975 64,716 23,697 36,691
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 74,266 77,315 26,394 43,984
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 49,945 51,972 19,159 31,402