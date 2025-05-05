The Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP) is a cross-agency collaboration between the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services (DHS), Education (PDE), and Health (DOH).

PASP is conducting public health surveillance as part of the Autism Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, under funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ASERT Collaborative will provide support and partner with DHS throughout this collaboration. Learn more about this partnership by reading the Sharpiro Administration's announcement.