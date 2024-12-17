- CMS-1500 Reference Guide for PROMISe™
- Copayment Desk Reference Rev 6/17
- Healthcare Benefits Packages Reference Chart (MA 446; PDF download)
- Introduction to DHS Audit Policy
- Medical Assistance Eligibility Handbook
- PROMISe™ Provider Handbooks and Billing Guide
- Single Audit Supplement - 2019
- Single Audit Supplement - 2020-2021
DRG Relative Value Tables (Acute Care - Inpatient)
- APR DRG v41 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/2023)
- APR DRG v40 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/2022)
- APR DRG v39 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/21)
- APR DRG v38 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/20)
- APR DRG v37 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/19)
- APR DRG v36 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/18)
- APR DRG v35 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/17)
- APR DRG v34 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/16)
- APR DRG v33 (Dates of Discharge on or after 10/1/15)
- APR DRG v31 (Dates of Discharge on or after 7/1/15)
- APR DRG v27 (Dates of Discharge 7/1/10 - 6/30/15)
- DRG v23 (Dates of Discharge 10/1/05 - 6/30/10)
- Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Audit Guidelines for Fiscal Year 2022-2023
- Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Audit Guidelines for Fiscal Year 2023-2024
- EPSDT Program Periodicity Schedule and Coding Matrix, Effective September 19, 2022
- EPSDT - 2008 Age Range Requirements for Screening Visits Desk Guide, Effective September 1, 2008
- EPSDT Immunization Guidelines (MAB 99-22-03 PDF download)
Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) Upper Payment Limit (UPL) Information
- FY2020-2021 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2019-2020 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2018-2019 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2017-2018 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2016-2017 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2015-2016 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2014-2015 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2013-2014 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2012-2013 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- FY2011-2012 Frequently Asked Questions Related to CMS Disproportionate Share Hospital Report and Audit
- DSH UPL Training Document – May 2015
Cost Center and Revenue Code Groupings
- Cost Center Groupings for Retrospective DSH Limit Report
- Revenue Code Groupings for Retrospective DSH Limit Report