Contact Phone Number Hours Details

FFS Provider Service Center

1-800-537-8862 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Assist with FFS billing questions, including dental inquiries; General non-pharmacy prior authorization questions

Eligibility Verification

1-800-766-5387 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Provides verification of MA eligibility and plan information

Intense Medical Case Management Unit

1-800-537-8862 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Assistance with individuals with complex needs and case management for catastrophic events and individuals in need of one-on-one support with a registered nurse

ODP Customer Service

1-888-565-9435

(TTY number: 1-866-388-1114) Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m For all inquiries regarding Provider Enrollment contact the Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov or fax your inquiries to: 717-783-5141



ODP Claims Resolution Section

1-866-386-8880 Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Claims/billing inquiries for the Consolidated Waiver, P/FDS Waiver & ODP Base programs

ODP Provider Enrollment

Fax: 717-783-5141 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m- 5 p.m. Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov



Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Provider Call Center

1-800-932-0939 Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Assists with nursing facilities, ICF/MRs, LIFE program billing questions, OLTL waivers billing and general enrollment questions

Office of Medical Assistance Programs

1-800-537-8862

OLTL DME Hotline

1-877-299-2918 Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Assist with LTC billing questions relating to DME

OMHSAS

If you have any questions, please email us at

RA-PWSERVICES@pa.gov

Pharmacy Services Provider Call Center

1-800-537-8862 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. FFS pharmacy billing questions and FFS pharmacy prior authorizations

FFS Prior Authorization

1-800-537-8862

Option #2, Option #3 and then option #1 Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.– noon and 1-4 p.m. For home health, PSR and hyperbaric treatments and

for Advanced Radiologic Imaging service

Provider Assistance Center

1-800-248-2152 or

717-975-4100 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. For provider questions on electronic claims and transaction submissions and the Provider Electronic Submission (PES) software