|Contact
|Phone Number
|Hours
|Details
FFS Provider Service Center
|1-800-537-8862
|Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Assist with FFS billing questions, including dental inquiries; General non-pharmacy prior authorization questions
Eligibility Verification
|1-800-766-5387
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
|Provides verification of MA eligibility and plan information
Intense Medical Case Management Unit
|1-800-537-8862
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Assistance with individuals with complex needs and case management for catastrophic events and individuals in need of one-on-one support with a registered nurse
ODP Customer Service
|1-888-565-9435
(TTY number: 1-866-388-1114)
|Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m
For all inquiries regarding Provider Enrollment contact the Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov or fax your inquiries to: 717-783-5141
ODP Claims Resolution Section
|1-866-386-8880
|Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
Claims/billing inquiries for the Consolidated Waiver, P/FDS Waiver & ODP Base programs
ODP Provider Enrollment
|Fax: 717-783-5141
|Monday - Friday, 8 a.m- 5 p.m.
Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Provider Call Center
|1-800-932-0939
|Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
|Assists with nursing facilities, ICF/MRs, LIFE program billing questions, OLTL waivers billing and general enrollment questions
Office of Medical Assistance Programs
|1-800-537-8862
OLTL DME Hotline
|1-877-299-2918
|Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Assist with LTC billing questions relating to DME
OMHSAS
If you have any questions, please email us at
Pharmacy Services Provider Call Center
|1-800-537-8862
|Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|FFS pharmacy billing questions and FFS pharmacy prior authorizations
FFS Prior Authorization
|1-800-537-8862
Option #2, Option #3 and then option #1
Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.– noon
and 1-4 p.m.
For home health, PSR and hyperbaric treatments and
Provider Assistance Center
|1-800-248-2152 or
717-975-4100
|Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
For provider questions on electronic claims and transaction submissions and the Provider Electronic Submission (PES) software
Provider Enrollment
|1-800-537-8862
|Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Provides assistance regarding MA enrollment processes and MA enrollment file maintenance; General MA enrollment questions