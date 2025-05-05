Skip to agency navigation
    ContactPhone NumberHoursDetails

    FFS Provider Service Center

    		1-800-537-8862Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    Assist with FFS billing questions, including dental inquiries; General non-pharmacy prior authorization questions

    Eligibility Verification

    		1-800-766-5387

    24 hours a day, 7 days a week

    		Provides verification of MA eligibility and plan information

    Intense Medical Case Management Unit

    		1-800-537-8862

    Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    		Assistance with individuals with complex needs and case management for catastrophic events and individuals in need of one-on-one support with a registered nurse

    ODP Customer Service

    		1-888-565-9435
    (TTY number: 1-866-388-1114)    		Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m

    For all inquiries regarding Provider Enrollment contact the Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov or fax your inquiries to: 717-783-5141

    ODP Claims Resolution Section

    		1-866-386-8880Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m.

    Claims/billing inquiries for the Consolidated Waiver, P/FDS Waiver & ODP Base programs

    ODP Provider Enrollment

    		Fax: 717-783-5141Monday - Friday, 8 a.m- 5 p.m.

    Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov

    Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Provider Call Center

    		1-800-932-0939Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.Assists with nursing facilities, ICF/MRs, LIFE program billing questions, OLTL waivers billing and general enrollment questions

    Office of Medical Assistance Programs

    		1-800-537-8862 
     

    OLTL DME Hotline

    		1-877-299-2918Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Assist with LTC billing questions relating to DME

     

    OMHSAS

    		  

    If you have any questions, please email us at
     RA-PWSERVICES@pa.gov

    Pharmacy Services Provider Call Center

    		1-800-537-8862 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.FFS pharmacy billing questions and FFS pharmacy prior authorizations

    FFS Prior Authorization

    		1-800-537-8862
    Option #2, Option #3 and then option #1

    Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.– noon

    and 1-4 p.m.

    For home health, PSR and hyperbaric treatments and
    for Advanced Radiologic Imaging service

    Provider Assistance Center

    		1-800-248-2152 or
    717-975-4100    		Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

    For provider questions on electronic claims and transaction submissions and the Provider Electronic Submission (PES) software

    Provider Enrollment

    		1-800-537-8862Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

    Provides assistance regarding MA enrollment processes and MA enrollment file maintenance; General MA enrollment questions