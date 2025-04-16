Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, and Armstrong Counties will host the first Regional Rural Healthcare Summit held by IUP on April 16th.

We will start with the facts about the demographics and health status of the region, followed by positive examples of local innovations in healthcare delivery, engagement of local businesses, and educational and financial support for rural workforce development.

The backbone of the summit will be local workgroups that examine the ongoing needs and opportunities and decide on next steps for expanding, sustaining, and coordinating specific healthcare services in this region.

Members of the Governor’s Health Hub, the Office of Rural PA, the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, and the Rural Revitalization Commission, along with local representatives, will listen to the suggestions of workgroups comprised of local stakeholders, engaged business leaders, healthcare consumers, community-based organizations, payers, MCO’s, and local healthcare providers. The overall goal is to convene workgroups to recognize regional assets, build on the strengths of their relationships, and develop the collaborations and support for transformative innovations in healthcare delivery.