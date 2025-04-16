Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

About
Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, and Armstrong Counties will host the first Regional Rural Healthcare Summit held by IUP on April 16th.
We will start with the facts about the demographics and health status of the region, followed by positive examples of local innovations in healthcare delivery, engagement of local businesses, and educational and financial support for rural workforce development.
The backbone of the summit will be local workgroups that examine the ongoing needs and opportunities and decide on next steps for expanding, sustaining, and coordinating specific healthcare services in this region.
Members of the Governor’s Health Hub, the Office of Rural PA, the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, and the Rural Revitalization Commission, along with local representatives, will listen to the suggestions of workgroups comprised of local stakeholders, engaged business leaders, healthcare consumers, community-based organizations, payers, MCO’s, and local healthcare providers. The overall goal is to convene workgroups to recognize regional assets, build on the strengths of their relationships, and develop the collaborations and support for transformative innovations in healthcare delivery.
Agenda for the April 16 Summit
- 9:00 - 10:00 AM: Registration, Light Refreshments, and Networking – PNC Room
- 10:00 – 10:15 AM: Welcome and Opening Remarks
- Michael Driscoll, PhD, President, IUP
- Steve Wolfe, RPh, President and CEO, IRMC
- Miko Rose, DO, Founding Dean, IUP proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
- 10:15 – 10:30 AM: Valerie Arkoosh, MD, Secretary, Department of Human Services
- Work with Commonwealth General Assembly on stabilizing rural hospitals
- Long term stability for hospitals considering outpatient as well as inpatient services
- Purpose to assure access to essential health services and collaborative specialty care
- Regional rural health care summit initiative
- 10:30 – 10:45 AM: Debra Bogen, MD, Secretary, Department of Health
- Regional Health Status Data: Physical and MH/BH conditions, Causes of Premature death: (CVD, ID, OD, GSW, Suicide, MVC, Injuries, etc.)
- Other regional health status indicators: e.g. Maternal mortality, Adolescent BH Risk behaviors, teen pregnancies, vaccination rates, DWIs, Depression, SUD, etc.
- Life expectancy by rural vs urban
- DOH Roles: track health status, provide basic clinical services, hospital regs, EMS
- Current Activities/Solutions - Updating Hospital Regulations, Addressing EMS challenges, working on expanding access to Maternity Services through mobile and other DOH innovations
- 10:45 – 11:00 AM: Lara Luetkehans, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, IUP
- From Bricks to Books, Books to Bricks - Solutions in Progress: Current Activities and Lessons Learned Addressing Rural Health Challenges from Western PA Rural Health Collaborations
- 11:00 – 11:20 AM: Laura Dimino, PhD, Assistant Director, Center for Rural PA
Lisa Davis, PA Center for Rural Healthcare
- Pennsylvania’s population trends and business investments in progress (data from Center for Rural PA)
- New Rural Revitalization Commission role
- The Workforce Crisis in Rural Healthcare: A Key to Economic Development
- Persistent workforce shortages: Then and now: Workforce Solutions in Progress
- Reframing healthcare as a driver of economic development
- 11:20 – 11:30 AM: Christina Koren, Director of Strategic Partnerships, IUP, Facilitator
- Goals for the day
- Workgroups, pre-work, and moving forward
- Dean Scheib to introduce break and the musical interlude to follow regarding humanities in medicine
- 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Inspirational Musical Interlude – metaphor for the role of coordination and collaboration in creating beauty: IUP musicians. Strategic planning introduction. George Garrow, MD
- 12:00 – 1:00 PM Lunch and panel discussion session:
Topic: The State of Rural Health in Pennsylvania (challenges, trends, and opportunities)
- Miko Rose, DO, Founding Dean, IUP proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), Moderator
~ Panelists ~
- Senator Pittman – role of PA legislature, support for rural economic health
- Representative Struzzi - role of PA legislature, support for rural economic health
- Michael Driscoll - PhD, President, IUP
- Steve Wolfe – RPh, President and CEO, IRMC
- Miko Rose, DO, Founding Dean, IUP proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM), Moderator
- 1:10 – 2:30 PM: Five Strategic Planning Work Groups: Addressing Key Rural Health Challenges – Mastermind - Discussion Breakout Sessions
- Expanding Access to Women’s Health and Maternity Care – Conference Room 6
- Strengthening Regional Mental & Behavioral Health Response – Conference Room 7
- Meeting the Needs of an Aging Population – Conference Room 8
- Strengthening Rural Healthcare Partnerships – PNC Room
- The Business of Healthcare & Rural Economic Development
- 2:30 – 2:45 PM: Break
- 2:45 – 3:15 PM: Workgroup Report-Outs – PNC Room
- Each group presents key takeaways and next steps – SEE Workgroup Worksheets – 8 minutes each, followed by Q&A.
- Closing and Next Steps – PNC ROOM
- 3:15 – 3:45 PM: Lindsey Mauldin, Chief of Staff, Governor Shapiro’s team
- NEXT STEPS after last year’s Governor’s roundtables
- 3:45 – 4:00 PM: Val Arkoosh, MD, Miko Rose, DO, and Christina Koren
- Final reflections and gratitude
- Reinforcing next steps for regional action
April 16 Summit Documents
-
Agenda for the Western PA Regional Rural Health Summit
-
Rural Healthcare Maps for Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, and Armstrong Counties
-
Fact Sheet: Armstrong County Hospitals
-
Fact Sheet: Clarion County Hospitals
-
Fact Sheet: Indiana County Hospitals
-
Fact Sheet: Penn Highlands Brookville Jefferson County Hospitals
-
Fact Sheet: Punxsutawney Jefferson County Hospitals