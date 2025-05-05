Get Domestic Violence Support

Overview
Victims and survivors of domestic violence are our neighbors, co-workers, or family members.
Domestic violence can occur within a family, or an intimate relationship, as a way for one person to control another. Anyone can experience domestic violence; it does not discriminate. Domestic violence is a crime and there are legal protections available for you. You can get help.
There are different types of domestic violence:
- Physical abuse — hitting, kicking, choking, shoving, not allowing someone to leave the house, or using objects such as knives and guns to cause injury
- Emotional abuse — threats, name-calling, or put-downs
- Sexual abuse — rape or forced unwanted sex acts
- Theft of money or other items
- Destroying personal belongings
- Hurting pets
- Threatening children
- Not allowing someone to work
- Not allowing someone to see friends and family
If any of these things are happening to you, or you are afraid of your partner, you may be in an abusive relationship.
If you are concerned that you might be in an abusive relationship, you can take this brief, confidential quiz for tips & resources from the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Get Help Now
Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV)
Help is available to victims and survivors through PCADV. Among the services provided to domestic violence victims and survivors are:
- crisis intervention
- counseling
- accompaniment to police, medical, and court facilities; and
- temporary emergency shelter for victims and their dependent children
Domestic violence prevention and educational programs also are available.