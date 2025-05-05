Get Domestic Violence Support

Overview

Victims and survivors of domestic violence are our neighbors, co-workers, or family members.

Domestic violence can occur within a family, or an intimate relationship, as a way for one person to control another. Anyone can experience domestic violence; it does not discriminate. Domestic violence is a crime and there are legal protections available for you. You can get help.

There are different types of domestic violence:

Physical abuse — hitting, kicking, choking, shoving, not allowing someone to leave the house, or using objects such as knives and guns to cause injury

Emotional abuse — threats, name-calling, or put-downs

Sexual abuse — rape or forced unwanted sex acts

Theft of money or other items

Destroying personal belongings

Hurting pets

Threatening children

Not allowing someone to work

Not allowing someone to see friends and family

If any of these things are happening to you, or you are afraid of your partner, you may be in an abusive relationship.

If you are concerned that you might be in an abusive relationship, you can take this brief, confidential quiz for tips & resources from the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence.