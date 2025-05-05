Skip to main content

    Get Domestic Violence Support

    Pennsylvania offers free resources, services, and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

    Overview

    Victims and survivors of domestic violence are our neighbors, co-workers, or family members.

    Domestic violence can occur within a family, or an intimate relationship, as a way for one person to control another. Anyone can experience domestic violence; it does not discriminate. Domestic violence is a crime and there are legal protections available for you. You can get help.

    There are different types of domestic violence:

    • Physical abuse — hitting, kicking, choking, shoving, not allowing someone to leave the house, or using objects such as knives and guns to cause injury
    • Emotional abuse — threats, name-calling, or put-downs
    • Sexual abuse — rape or forced unwanted sex acts
    • Theft of money or other items
    • Destroying personal belongings
    • Hurting pets
    • Threatening children
    • Not allowing someone to work
    • Not allowing someone to see friends and family

    If any of these things are happening to you, or you are afraid of your partner, you may be in an abusive relationship.

    If you are concerned that you might be in an abusive relationship, you can take this brief, confidential quiz for tips & resources from the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

    GET HELP

    A Guide for Victim's Assistance

    Learn about the resources available to victims after abuse, neglect, financial exploitation, or other crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, simple and aggravated assault, harassment, theft, and homicide.

    Download the Guide

    Get Help Now

    Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV)

    Help is available to victims and survivors through PCADV. Among the services provided to domestic violence victims and survivors are:

    • crisis intervention
    • counseling
    • accompaniment to police, medical, and court facilities; and
    • temporary emergency shelter for victims and their dependent children

    Domestic violence prevention and educational programs also are available.

    Call the Hotline

    Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline

    Call 1-800-799-SAFE

    Call the Hotline (TTY)

    Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (TTY)

    Call 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

    Text

    You can text the National Domestic Violence Hotline: Text "Start" to 88788.

    Text "Start" to 88788

    Live Chat

    You can live chat with a representative of the National Domestic Violence Hotline

    Access the Live Chat