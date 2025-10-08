Following Executive Order, Shapiro Administration Takes Action to Ensure Medicaid Coverage of Safe, Effective Vaccines

Executive Order 2025-02 ensures children, families, and seniors have continued access to safe, effective vaccines and directs state agencies to align with leading medical experts to safeguard Pennsylvanians’ health – protecting freedom to make informed, evidence-based health care decisions.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today affirmed that Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program will continue to support access to safe, effective vaccinations at no out-of-pocket cost for Pennsylvanians whose health care is covered by Medicaid. In addition, there will be no changes in vaccine coverage for children enrolled in Pennsylvania's Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

This directive aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s recent Executive Order and the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing efforts to protect access to vaccines and families’ freedom to make their own health decisions.

“Vaccinations are one of the most effective public health tools available to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from preventable diseases and the dangerous, often lifelong or fatal impacts they can have. We cannot and will not go backwards,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, MD, MPH. “Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order empowers Pennsylvanians to make informed, fact-based decisions in consultation with their personal health care provider, and, most importantly, ensure that Pennsylvanians are able to protect themselves and their families from easily preventable risks to health and well-being.”

In the midst of ongoing confusion and changes to vaccine recommendations at the federal level, DHS – which oversees Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program – will continue to ensure that all Medicaid recipients have access to vaccines. Under Governor Shapiro’s recent Executive Order, the vaccine recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) – all of which are listed as competent authorities in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s recent General Immunization Guidance – will be covered at no cost for Medicaid-enrolled beneficiaries. This directive also protects children covered by CHIP’s access to vaccines, which aligns their vaccine coverage with AAP recommendations.

Vaccines are a rigorously tested, safe, and effective way to protect people from diseases and keep communities healthy. To support all Pennsylvanians’ right and freedom to make informed decisions about their health care in consultation with their doctors, Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order establishes plans to create a state-based program to protect children’s access to vaccines, aligns state policies with trusted medical experts, ensures continued coverage of recommended vaccines for all Pennsylvanians through Medicaid and private insurance, and creates a Vaccine Education Workgroup to strengthen public communication and combat misinformation.

More than three million Pennsylvanians – or 1 in 4 people – get their health care coverage through Medicaid in Pennsylvania. With this coverage, people can see a doctor, get vaccines, fill prescriptions, and access preventive services like health screenings. This coverage is vital to helping people stay healthy, take care of their families, and contribute to our economy. DHS encourages Pennsylvanians who need health coverage or other benefits to apply at any time at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.

Read more about Executive Order 2025-02, Protecting Pennsylvanians’ Health and Freedom by Ensuring Access to Safe and Effective Vaccines and visit www.pa.gov/vaccines to find evidence-based information for families, providers, and the public.