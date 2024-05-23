Overview of Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) Programs



The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance program, including programs that provide long-term services and supports to Medical Assistance-eligible older adults and adults with physical disabilities.



Medical Assistance long-term services and supports (LTSS) are provided through home and community-based services waivers, nursing facilities, and managed care services. Pennsylvania's Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE) program is a managed care option that allows the elderly to live independently while receiving services and supports that meet the health and personal needs of the individual. The LIFE program is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly under the State Plan under Title XIX of the Social Security Act Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid).



The CHC population includes:

Adults age 21 or older who require Medical Assistance Long-Term Services and Supports (whether in the community or in private or county nursing facilities) because they need the level of care provided by a nursing facility or an intermediate care facility for individuals with other related conditions; and

People age 21 or older who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, whether or not they need or receive long-term services and supports.

Persons included in the CHC population will be required to enroll in CHC or the LIFE Program. However, persons who currently are enrolled into the LIFE program will not be enrolled into CHC unless they specifically ask to be enrolled. Supporting CHC population data, broken down by county, by month can be found here.