    The Individual Support Plan (ISP) provides details about what is most important to an individual with intellectual disabilities so that everyone involved in supporting that individual can focus on those areas.

    Developed through a Person Centered Planning Process (PCP), the ISP collects information concerning personal preferences, dreams and wishes, medical history/current medical concerns, and communication preferences.

