CHIP Application Status FAQ

Your application should be processed in about four to six weeks. After your kids are approved for CHIP, coverage will usually start on the first day of the next month. For example, if you receive approval on June 15, coverage would generally start July 1.
If you applied for CHIP online, please visit the COMPASS website or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to check the status of your application. You will need your e-form number and password.
You may also contact the CSC at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
If you applied for CHIP more than 30 days ago and haven't received a response, please contact the CSC at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.