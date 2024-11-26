Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable on Maternal Health Strategic Plan, Seeks Public Input with Maternal Health Care Survey

Since day one, Governor Shapiro has been focused on addressing maternal health disparities in access to high-quality health care – he worked across the aisle to secure a $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention.

Scranton, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined providers and patients at Scranton Primary Health Care Center for a tour and roundtable discussion to inform development of the Shapiro Administration’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan. The event also promoted the Maternal Health Strategic Plan survey, which aims to gather input from women on their experiences receiving maternal health care in Pennsylvania during pregnancy and the postpartum periods.

“Becoming a parent is both an exciting and stressful time. Making sure that women receive the care they need before, during, and after their pregnancy is critical to their lifelong health and wellbeing. Sadly, in Pennsylvania and across the country, having a child can be life-threatening when people do not receive high-quality, accessible, and equitable care when they are pregnant and postpartum,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “We must do more to address maternal health inequality for women in Pennsylvania. I am excited to learn more from the health care professionals and patients at Scranton Primary. Their voices, along with many others across Pennsylvania will help create a Maternal Health Strategic Plan to improve maternal health care and potentially save lives.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities. In the 2023-24 budget, the Governor worked to secure the first-ever investment in addressing maternal mortality with $2.3 million to expand maternal health programming and for the implementation of prevention strategies to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity. Governor Shapiro built on that success by securing an additional $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention, managed through the Department of Health.

“To improve maternal health outcomes, women need access to quality health care services before, during, and after pregnancy, like the comprehensive health care being provided at the Scranton Primary Health Care Center,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to reducing pregnancy-associated deaths and adverse health outcomes at delivery, especially among Black women, who are nearly two times more likely than white women to die or experience adverse outcomes.”

Earlier this year, DHS expanded access to doulas for Medicaid recipients, as doula services have been found to ease the pregnancy and labor process and improve birth outcomes for both mother and child. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers and enables Medicaid managed care organizations to enter into network agreements with them, allowing them to bill directly for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. In addition, DHS is currently working with the federal government to expand services available to support pregnant women covered by Medicaid.

During today’s roundtable, the Shapiro Administration met with staff and patients at Scranton Primary to collect feedback on addressing health disparities – especially those faced by women of color – and helping women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they need to live healthy lives for both them and their children.

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan online survey is open to anyone who wishes to share their own maternal health care experience. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to take the survey by November 29, 2024. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

When completed, the Maternal Health Strategic Plan will include priorities and actions centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

“The Pennsylvania Insurance Department continues to explore consumer needs, misconceptions, and opportunities regarding coverage in our regulated insurance market for women’s health and maternal health services, to include doula care, surrogacy benefits and human breast milk storage,” said Shannen Logue, PID Deputy Insurance Commissioner for Product Regulation. “Now is the time to have these conversations and partner with insurers to determine how to bring these important services to all Pennsylvanians.”

Scranton Primary Health Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center that opened its doors in 1978 and has provided primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care to all regardless of their ability to pay. In addition to perinatal care, they offer pediatrics, family and internal medicine, gynecology, woman's health care, infectious disease care, behavioral health, and general dentistry services.

“We at Scranton Primary are very grateful to the Governor and his administration for addressing maternal health disparities, and dramatically increasing coverage and funding, as well as expanding available services for this very vulnerable population,” said Scranton Primary CEO Joe Hollander. “We applaud the administration and especially Secretary Arkoosh, Deputy Secretary Findley, and Deputy Commissioner Logue for participating in this listening tour around the Commonwealth. We welcome the opportunity to provide feedback, share the experiences of our providers and patients, as well as participate in a roundtable discussion in hopes of furthering our mission to provide care to the underserved.”

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan and survey results will be shared with maternal health leaders across Pennsylvania through DHS, DOH, PID and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), as well as the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available on DHS’ website.