Households that receive SNAP benefits to help with food costs and that receive heating help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may also receive extra help through the Heating and Shelter Utility Allowance (HSUA). The HSUA can make a household’s SNAP benefit higher.
However, the Congressional Republicans’ Budget Bill changes who can get the Heating and Shelter Utility Allowance (HSUA). Now, only households with:
- an elderly, or
- disabled member,
can receive the HSUA due to getting LIHEAP.
What's changing
If your household gets SNAP and LIHEAP but:
- does not have an elderly or disabled member, and
- does not pay heating or cooling costs separately from your rent or mortgage.
Your SNAP benefits may go down. If your benefit changes, you will receive a letter with the new amount and the date it will start.
How do I keep my benefits:
Your benefits are determined by the information you submit to DHS, so make sure everything is up to date by checking and updating your COMPASS account.
What If You Pay Heating or Cooling Bills Separately?
To show that you pay heating or cooling bills separate from your rent or mortgage, you can send any of the following as proof:
- A recent utility bill, statement, or receipt.
- A statement from the landlord that shows you pay heating or cooling costs.
- A lease that lists heating or cooling costs separately.
How to Upload SNAP Work Requirement Documents
How to Send Proof of Heating or Cooling Bills:
Who's in your household?
The people who live with you affect your SNAP and heating benefits. It’s important to know if anyone in your home is elderly or has a disability because this can change the amount of help you get.
How to update your household members:
Where to get help:
If you have questions:
- call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930. In Philadelphia, call 1-215-560-7226.
- Contact your local County Assistance Office