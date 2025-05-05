Households that receive SNAP benefits to help with food costs and that receive heating help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may also receive extra help through the Heating and Shelter Utility Allowance (HSUA). The HSUA can make a household’s SNAP benefit higher.

However, the Congressional Republicans’ Budget Bill changes who can get the Heating and Shelter Utility Allowance (HSUA). Now, only households with:

an elderly, or

disabled member,

can receive the HSUA due to getting LIHEAP.