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Find details and more help:
- Personal Care Homes (PCH)
- Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
- Adoption Services
- County Children and Youth Agency
- Day Treatment Program
- Foster Family Care Agency Services
- Group Day Care Home
- Mobile Programs
- Non-Secure Residential Services
- Outdoor Program
- Private Children and Youth Agency
- Residential Child Care Facility
- Secure Care Program
- Secure Detention Facilities
- Supervised Independent Living Program
- Transitional Living Program
- Secure Residential Services
- Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)
- Community Residential Rehabilitation Service
- Crisis Intervention Programs
- Family Based Services
- Intensive Behavioral Health Services
- Long-Term Structured Residence
- Partial Hospitalization
- Peer Support
- Private Psychiatric Hospital
- Psychiatric Rehabilitation Facility
- Psychiatric Unit
- Residential Treatment Facilities Adults
Child Care Facilities
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education webpage for more information.
- Child Care Centers
- Group Child Care Homes
- Family Child Care Homes
Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services
The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit My ODP for more information.
- Community Homes for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (Adult Residential Services)
- Family Living Homes
- Adult Training Facilities
- Vocational Facilities
Electronic Payment of Licensing Fees
The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)
ODP requires a certificate fee to be paid by for-profit providers before a Certificate of Compliance can be issued. A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit payment prior to receiving the fee letter.
Download the ODP Quick Pay Guide
|Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human Services
|Types of Service Description
|Certificate of Compliance/License Fee
|Link to make payment of fees
|2380
|Adult Training Facility
|Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
|Quick Pay: Adult Training Facility 2380
|2390
|Vocational Services
|Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
|Quick Pay: Vocational Services 2930
|6400
|Community Living Home
|Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
|6500
|Family Living Home
|Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
|6600
|Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability
|Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
|Quick Pay: Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability 6600
The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)
OMHSAS requires a fee from certain for-profit providers before a Certificate of Compliance can be issued. A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit payment prior to receiving the fee letter.
- Download instructions for How to pay mental health licensing fees
- Watch a video for: How to pay mental Health Licensing Fees
|Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human Services
Type of Service Description
Certificate of Compliance/License
Link to make payment of fees
Article X, Section 1001 & OMHSAS Bulletin 0803
Assertive Community Treatment,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
Article X, Section 1001 & 5100
Mental Health Procedures (Residential Treatment),
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
Article X, Section 1007
Peer Support Services,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
Article X, Section 1007
Crisis Intervention,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5200
Psychiatric Outpatient Clinics,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5210
Partial Hospitalization,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5230
Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5240
Intensive Behavioral Health Services,
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5300
Private Psychiatric Hospitals (Inpatient),
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
5320
Requirements for LongTerm Structured Residence Licensure
Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter.
The Office of Long-Term Living / Bureau of Human Services Licensing (OLTL/BHSL)
OLTL/BHSL requires all providers to submit an application fee when the renewal application is due for Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences. The amount due is included with the renewal application packet issued 130 days prior to the expiration date of the current Certificate of Compliance.
For an Assisted Living Residence, a per bed fee is also required prior to the issuance of the renewal Certificate of Compliance. A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit the per bed fee payment prior to receiving the fee letter.
- Download instructions for:
- Watch:
|Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human Services
|Type of Service Description
|Certificate of Compliance/License
|Link to make payment of fees
|2600
|Personal Care Homes (PCH)
Renewal – All legal entities
Renewal application fee due upon submission.
|Payment Form - Business Partner Portal
|####
|Personal Care Homes (PCH)
Initial application fee
The initial application cannot be made electronically.
|Only a check or money order is accepted with the initial application.
|2800
|Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
Renewal – All legal entities
Renewal application fee due upon submission.
Per bed fee due only upon receipt of fee request letter.
|Payment Form - Business Partner Portal
|####
|Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
Initial application fee
The initial application cannot be made electronically.
|Only a check or money order is accepted with the initial application.
OLTL/BHSL may issue Enforcement Actions to a provider for noncompliance of the regulations. If a fine is assessed, an invoice will be issued to the licensee. The amount of the fine will vary depending on the penalty for the violation. The amount due and the due date will be on each invoice. If a fine is assessed, the licensee has the right to appeal the action. The appeal fee will be identified in the letter accompanying the invoice.
- Download instructions for How to pay PCH/ALR appeals and fines
- Watch PCH and ALR Fines and Appeals Fees Tutorial video
|Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human Services
|Type of Service Description
|FINES AND APPEALS
|Link to make payment of fees
|2600
Personal Care Homes (PCH)
Assessed with Enforcement Action
Assessed with Enforcement Action with an Invoice or Notice.
Based on amount specified on each individual invoice or notice.
|Payment Form - Business Partner Portal