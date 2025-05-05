The Office of Long-Term Living / Bureau of Human Services Licensing (OLTL/BHSL)

OLTL/BHSL requires all providers to submit an application fee when the renewal application is due for Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences. The amount due is included with the renewal application packet issued 130 days prior to the expiration date of the current Certificate of Compliance.

For an Assisted Living Residence, a per bed fee is also required prior to the issuance of the renewal Certificate of Compliance. A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit the per bed fee payment prior to receiving the fee letter.