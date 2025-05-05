PROMISe Provider Education & Training

PROMISe™ Provider Conference Call Training
- Provider Groups – How to Submit 180 Day Electronic Submissions and ACN Electronic attachments (addressed in Quick Tip 263).
- Webinar Recording: 180 Day Electronic Submissions and ACN Electronic Attachments
- Provider Groups – How to Submit Revalidations, Reactivations, and Change Request applications for your Group Members (fee assigned practitioners) from your group portal login (addressed in Quick Tip 266).
- Webinar Recording: Provider Groups Revalidations, Reactivations, and Change Request Training
- Provider Portal Training on the following topics is also offered on request. Training is conducted via a virtual room (VR) and can be requested by emailing: PROMISe.ProviderTraining@GainwellTechnologies.com.
Please include the following information: 13-digit Provider Number, Provider name, Contact name and phone number:
- Review of PROMISe™ Portal including registration
- Eligibility Verification
- Claim completion review (new, adjustments and voids)
- Claim Inquiry Search
- Enrolled Provider Search
- ERA and EFT Enrollment
- Review of Remittance Advice Statement
- Enrollment Information
- Review of DHS Website including fee schedule, MA regulation, MA Bulletins and Provider Quick Tips
