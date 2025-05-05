PROMISe Provider Education & Training

Skip to agency navigation
    Listed below are the available educational and training opportunities for Pennsylvania Medical Assistance Program providers.

    PROMISe™ Provider Conference Call Training

    • Provider Portal Training on the following topics is also offered on request. Training is conducted via a virtual room (VR) and can be requested by emailing: PROMISe.ProviderTraining@GainwellTechnologies.com.

      Please include the following information: 13-digit Provider Number, Provider name, Contact name and phone number:
      • Review of PROMISe™ Portal including registration
      • Eligibility Verification
      • Claim completion review (new, adjustments and voids)
      • Claim Inquiry Search
      • Enrolled Provider Search
      • ERA and EFT Enrollment
      • Review of Remittance Advice Statement
      • Enrollment Information
      • Review of DHS Website including fee schedule, MA regulation, MA Bulletins and Provider Quick Tips