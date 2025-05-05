Gainwell Technology is currently providing Medicaid processing services for the state of Pennsylvania (PA).

The EDI translation function that is part of that solution uses Business Electronic Services (BES) WebBBS. PA Department of Human Services (DHS) is modernizing the EDI product replacing BES with Gainwell EDI as a Service (EDIaaS). EDIaaS will be the EDI translator for the incoming request/response transactions 270/271, 276/277, 837 Dental, Institutional, and Professional along with the outgoing transactions 820, 834, and 835.