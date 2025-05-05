Gainwell Technology is currently providing Medicaid processing services for the state of Pennsylvania (PA).
The EDI translation function that is part of that solution uses Business Electronic Services (BES) WebBBS. PA Department of Human Services (DHS) is modernizing the EDI product replacing BES with Gainwell EDI as a Service (EDIaaS). EDIaaS will be the EDI translator for the incoming request/response transactions 270/271, 276/277, 837 Dental, Institutional, and Professional along with the outgoing transactions 820, 834, and 835.
EDIaaS FAQs
A: The EDIaaS Production go-live date is September 22, 2025.
A: The EDIaaS Production go-live date is October 20, 2025.
A: A Trading Partner will receive an email with their new credentials and instructions for how to upload batch files and submit interactive files in EDIaaS in early September.
A: Testing in UAT is not required but is highly recommended to ensure Trading Partners can at a minimum upload submission files and receive response files in EDIaaS.
A: Testing in UAT is tentatively scheduled to start in the early June 2025. Communication will be sent when testing can start.
A: A Trading Partner will receive an email with their new credentials and instructions for how to upload files in EDIaaS closer to the UAT start date.
A: The Sender ID is located in the X12 batch transaction in the ISA06 - Interchange Sender ID field. This is a 9-digit ID used to identify the sender of the X12 transaction.
A: As part of UAT registration a Trading Partner will be assigned a new Sender ID for UAT, if they do not already have one.
A: No. Trading Partner can include each (if there more than one) unique 9-digit Submitter ID linked to the multiple service locations.
A: No. There will be no certification or re-certification process for new or existing Trading Partners, nor will there be any specific test scenarios provided for testing in UAT.
A: No. PROMISe™ Internet is not impacted by this change. You can continue to submit as you do today.
A: Yes. BES WebBBS is the current EDI translator solution being used by DHS.
A: No. This change only applies to the BES WebBBS. PROMISe™ Internet is not impacted by this change.
A: Yes. Instructions for interactive submissions will be provided at a later date. Email promise_edi_helpdesk@gainwelltechnologies.com to let us know you currently submit interactive transactions via the BES WebBBS.
A: Yes. The VANs are working with EDIaaS to ensure these transactions are routed appropriately.
A: Yes. Please have your Clearinghouse or Software Vendor contact promise_edi_helpdesk@gainwelltechnologies.com
A: FFS Trading Partners can download their 835s by logging into their EDIaaS webpage mailbox or using a Secure FTP connect to download from EDIaaS.