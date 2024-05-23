Eligibility Verification Information

Method
Description
Web Interactive
Providers can submit individual web interactive EVS requests via the PROMISe™ Internet. Instructions on how to register and use the PROMISe™ Internet can be found in the PROMISe™ Internet User Manual.
Batch EVS
Batch EVS requests need to be submitted utilizing the ANSI X12 v5010 270/271 transaction sets. Providers have the option of building their own solution or purchasing commercial software; however, the application needs to pass the certification process prior to gaining access to the system. For more information on certification please visit the PROMISe™ Certification website.
Telephone
Providers have the option to submit individual EVS requests by telephone. The number to call is 800-766-5387