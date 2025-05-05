Skip to agency navigation
    Medical Assistance Provider Incentive Repository (MAPIR) Resources

    The Promoting Interoperability (PI) Program ended on October 31, 2021. Providers are no longer able to submit a new attestation in MAPIR. If you submitted your MAPIR attestation prior to the completion of your Security Risk Analysis (SRA), please remember to upload it to your attestation or email it to the Program once it is completed.

    Below are links to documents meant to assist providers in case they must undergo an audit. These documents include MAPIR screenshots, provider manuals, and Certified Electronic Health Record Technology (CEHRT) resources and Meaningful Use supporting documentation requirements.

    Screenshots

    Manuals

    Certified Electronic Health Record Technology (CEHRT) Resources

    • CEHRT Documentation Directions — This document outlines the information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.
    • Template of Signed Vendor Letter — This is a template of a signed vendor letter showing the data and information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests. This specific format is not required to be used however, data and information in this template are required in any format of signed vendor letter to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.
    • Sample Signed Vendor Letter — This is a sample signed vendor letter showing the data and information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.

    Helpful Tips

    MA Promoting Interoperability Program Acceptable Supporting Documentation

    These links provide details about what types of documents we can accept to verify that specific meaningful use objectives have been met. We have documents for both Eligible Providers (EPs) and Eligible Hospitals (EHs).

    2019 through 2021 Stage 3

    2018 Modified Stage 2

    2018 Stage 3

    2017 Modified Stage 2

    2017 Stage 3

    2016 Modified Stage 2

    2015 Modified Stage 2

    2014 Stage 2

    2014 Stage 1

    2013 Stage 1

     

     