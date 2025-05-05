Below are links to documents meant to assist providers in case they must undergo an audit. These documents include MAPIR screenshots, provider manuals, and Certified Electronic Health Record Technology (CEHRT) resources and Meaningful Use supporting documentation requirements.
- Eligible Professional Volume Calculator
This calculator will assist eligible professionals in estimating their Medical Assistance patient volume percentage.
Screenshots
Manuals
- Eligible Professional Provider Manual — This provider manual helps eligible professionals navigate through the application process in the MAPIR system.
- Sample Encounter Volume Report — This document provides a general overview of how to define an encounter and what information/format is expected for either the individual or group methodology.
- Sample FQHC PV Summary
- FQHC/RHC Attestation Form — Physician assistants applying for the incentive payment must meet the CMS-defined criteria of practicing at an FQHC/RHC that is, "so led" by a physician assistant. This form is supporting documentation to validate the criteria.
- Mid-level Attestation Form
Certified Electronic Health Record Technology (CEHRT) Resources
- CEHRT Documentation Directions — This document outlines the information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.
- Template of Signed Vendor Letter — This is a template of a signed vendor letter showing the data and information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests. This specific format is not required to be used however, data and information in this template are required in any format of signed vendor letter to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.
- Sample Signed Vendor Letter — This is a sample signed vendor letter showing the data and information required to meet the CEHRT documentation requests.
Helpful Tips
MA Promoting Interoperability Program Acceptable Supporting Documentation
These links provide details about what types of documents we can accept to verify that specific meaningful use objectives have been met. We have documents for both Eligible Providers (EPs) and Eligible Hospitals (EHs).
2019 through 2021 Stage 3
- For Eligible Professionals: Program Years 2019-2021, Stage 3 Objectives
- For Eligible Hospitals and CAHs: EH Supporting Documentation Requirements for Program Year 2019 to 2021 Stage 3
2018 Modified Stage 2
- For Eligible Professionals: Program Year 2018 Meaningful Use Modified Stage 2 Objectives
- For Eligible Hospitals: EH Supporting Documentation Requirements for Program Year 2018
2018 Stage 3
2017 Modified Stage 2
- 2017 Meaningful Use Supporting Documentation
- EH Supporting Documentation Requirements for Program Year 2017
2017 Stage 3
2016 Modified Stage 2
2015 Modified Stage 2
2014 Stage 2
2014 Stage 1
2013 Stage 1
- Meaningful Use Core Measures Acceptable Auditing Supporting Documentation
- Meaningful Use Menu Measures Acceptable Auditing Supporting Documentation