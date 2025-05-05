Skip to agency navigation
    Healthy Beginnings Plus

    Healthy Beginnings Plus is Pennsylvania's effort to assist low-income, pregnant women who are eligible for Medicaid in having a positive prenatal care experience. Healthy Beginnings Plus (HBP) expands maternity services that can be reimbursed by Medicaid. 

    The intent of Healthy Beginnings Plus is to render services that meet women's psychosocial needs in addition to rendering traditional medical/obstetric services.

    Federal legislation permits Pennsylvania to extend Medicaid eligibility to pregnant women with family incomes up to 185 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Pregnant clients may elect to participate in Healthy Beginnings Plus or receive their prenatal care in the traditional MA system.

    Consumer Information

    If you are a consumer, please note that the Healthy Beginnings Plus Program is part of Medicaid and there is no special application to qualify for this program.

    To enroll in this program you must:

    • Be determined eligible for Medicaid
    • Be pregnant
    • Receive maternity services from one of the Healthy Beginnings Plus enrolled providers

    If you wish to apply for Medicaid, please click on this link:

    Provider Information