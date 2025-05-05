The intent of Healthy Beginnings Plus is to render services that meet women's psychosocial needs in addition to rendering traditional medical/obstetric services.
Federal legislation permits Pennsylvania to extend Medicaid eligibility to pregnant women with family incomes up to 185 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Pregnant clients may elect to participate in Healthy Beginnings Plus or receive their prenatal care in the traditional MA system.
Consumer Information
If you are a consumer, please note that the Healthy Beginnings Plus Program is part of Medicaid and there is no special application to qualify for this program.
To enroll in this program you must:
- Be determined eligible for Medicaid
- Be pregnant
- Receive maternity services from one of the Healthy Beginnings Plus enrolled providers
If you wish to apply for Medicaid, please click on this link:
- COMPASS - an online application for Pennsylvanians to apply for health and human service programs
- Then click on Apply for benefits.
Provider Information
- HBP Billing Guide
- Site Update Form
- Quarterly Reporting Form
- Medical Assistance Bulletins (Type Healthy Beginnings Plus in the Search)
- Medical Assistance Provider Quick Tips
- Medical Assistance Forms Website
- Local to National Crosswalk Medical Assistance Bulletins
- Obstetrical Needs Assessment Form
If you are a fee-for-service provider and would like additional information concerning the HBP Program or have questions regarding the program, please email: RA-ProvApp@pa.gov