Please review all MA RAs and checks immediately upon receiving them from the department. If the name of the individual provider appears on the check, then the payment was recorded under the individual provider's Tax Identification Number and not under the group's Tax Identification Number, and payment will be reflected on the individual provider's 1099-Misc form.

Keep the IRS Maintenance address up to date (should be identical to the information the IRS has on file for the same tax ID.)

Dis-enrolling as a member of a group when participation with the group has ended.

Validate that the PAY TO address on file is up to date and does not match that of the group's.

If payment was made under an incorrect provider number, adjust all appropriate claims by submitting via our website, other electronic submissions or by submitting an original claim form to the appropriate mailing address based on your type of claim type. After the claims have been adjusted you may refund the department by sending a check to:

Office of Medical Assistance Programs

Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs

P.O. Box 8050

Harrisburg, PA 17105

The check will be re-deposited in the State Treasury; a gross adjustment to cancel the credit balance and reduce the year-to-date total will be processed. When the claims appear as voided on the RA, new claims can then be submitted showing the correct Medical Assistance Identification Number(s). This process must be completed before the close of the tax year to be reflected on that calendar year's 1099-MISC form.

NOTE: The individual should contact the group to request that the group prepare and issue a letter to the IRS attesting that the monies reflected on the 1099-MISC form issued by the department were received and deposited by the group since the individual was an employee of the group at the time in question. Both the IRS and the individual should receive a copy of the group's attestation to file with tax records. If the situation is such that the group is unwilling to provide written attestation to the IRS, the individual should contact the department 1099 unit to help resolve the matter with the IRS.

NOTE: A statement to the department indicating that checks were made payable to and endorsed by the individual provider and deposited into a group/corporate account is not acceptable documentation to request a corrected 1099-MISC form. Acceptable scenarios for corrected 1099-MISC form requests are:

Recipient's Tax Identification Number on 1099-MISC form is incorrect in relation to the recipient name on the 1099-MISC form



The Compensation amount listed in Box 7 of the 1099-MISC form is inconsistent with the information provided on those claims received; fully processed; and acted upon by MA during the tax year in question.

NOTE: The 1099 Unit does not adjust provider claims. All written requests should include the requestor's direct contact information. Additional questions regarding Medical Assistance 1099-MISC forms must be in writing and sent to:

Department of Human Services

Office of Medical Assistance Programs

Division of Operations

Attention: 1099 Unit

P.O. Box 8050

Harrisburg, PA 17105