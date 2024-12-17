As part of the assessment program, each non-exempt nursing facility must submit a report of specific resident days for each reporting quarter.
The reported days will include the following: Pennsylvania MA facility and therapeutic leave days, Pennsylvania MA hospital reserve days, Pennsylvania MA managed care days, Pennsylvania MA hospice days, Long-Term Care Capitated Assistance Program (LTCCAP) days, Pennsylvania MA pending days, other states' MA days, private paydays, and Medicare days.
Nursing facilities should be prepared to provide information regarding the licensed bed size at the end of each quarter and whether the facility participated as a Continuing Care Retirement Community on the last day of the reporting quarter. Nursing facilities submit this information for each quarter using the Pennsylvania Nursing Facility Submission System.
Questions about the assessment program should be submitted to the Bureau of Finance Division of Rate Setting and Auditing's Nursing Home Assessment Unit by calling 717-787-1171.
- CMCS Informational Bulletin — February 2023 Health Care-Related Taxes and Hold Harmless Arrangements Involving the Redistribution of Medicaid Payments
Nursing Facility Assessment Program
Important Dates for 2024-2025
|Action
|Transaction
|Assessment Quarters
|Date
|RDR Submission*
|Due Date for Submission of Resident Day Report for NF Assessment Note: Assessment Quarter 1 - Resident Days April 1, 2024 -June 30, 2024Assessment Quarter 2 - Resident Days July 1, 2024 - September 30, 2024
|1 & 2 (Q85 & Q86)
|2/7/2025
|Assessments**
|Due Date for NFs to Send ACH or Wire Transfers for Assessment Fees
|1 & 2 (Q85 & Q86)
|3/3/2025
|RDR Submission*
|Due Date for Submission of Resident Day Report for NF Assessment Note: Assessment Quarter 3 - Resident Days October 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024
|3 (Q87)
|3/4/2025
|RDR Submission*
|Due Date for Submission of Resident Day Report for NF Assessment Note: Assessment Quarter 4 - Resident Days January 1, 2025 - March 31, 2025
|4 (Q88)
|5/2/2025
|Assessments**
|Due Date for NFs to Send ACH or Wire Transfers for Assessment Fees
|3 & 4 (Q87 & Q88)
|6/13/2025
*Resident Day Reports not submitted by the established reporting deadline will result in penalties assessed as described inthe PA NF Assessment and Quarterly Resident Day Reporting Form End User Manual.
**Assessment Payments not paid by the established deadline will result in interest assessed beginning the day after the Assessment payment is due. Quarterly Assessment payments must be a wire transfer or ACH Credit.
Quarterly Assessment Payments
Effective July 1, 2017, the Department of Human Services (Department) requires nursing facilities to remit their Quarterly Assessment Payments (QAPs) through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Credit system and no longer accepts checks for QAPs.
Nursing facilities are required to remit their QAPs by direct payment through the ACH Credit system. The Department has designated two acceptable ACH Credit transaction formats. The Cash Concentration Disbursement (CCD+) format accommodates one addenda record. The Corporate Trade Payment (CTX) format may be used for entities wishing to make payments for more than one nursing facility or for multiple QAPs for the same facility in the same transaction.
Please reference the Nursing Facility Assessment End User Manual located at page 18 for detailed instructions.
Assessments by Fiscal Year
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2020-2021
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program under the methodology for FY 2020-2021:
- State-owned and operated nursing facilities.
- Veteran's Administration nursing facilities.
- Nursing facilities that provide nursing facility services free of charge to all residents.
- Newly licensed nursing facilities that have not been licensed and operated by the current or previous owner will be exempt until the nursing facility's days are included in the data used as the basis of the assessment. A nursing facility that changes ownership is not considered a newly licensed nursing facility for assessment purposes.
The Department will continue to assess nonexempt nursing facilities at two rates. Under the methodology for FY 2020-2021, an assessment rate of $4.61 which represents a decrease of $2.69 from last year's rate will apply to the following five categories of nursing facilities:
- County nursing facilities.
- Nursing facilities that have 44 or fewer licensed beds.
- Certain continuing care retirement community (CCRC) nursing facilities (see 40 Pa.B. 7297 (December 18, 2010)).
- Nursing facilities with an MA occupancy rate of at least 94% based on Calendar Year (CY) 2018 resident days as of November 19, 2019. For the purpose of qualifying for the lower assessment rate, a nursing facility's MA occupancy rate will be calculated as follows: MA Occupancy Rate = Sum of Total PA MA Days from the CY 2018 resident days data ÷ Sum of Total Resident Days from the CY 2018 resident days data, rounded to two decimals.
- Nursing facilities with at least 125,000 MA days and with an overall occupancy rate of 90% or higher based on the CY 2018 resident days as of November 19, 2019. For the purpose of qualifying for the lower assessment rate, a nursing facility's overall occupancy rate will be calculated as follows: Overall Occupancy Rate = Sum of Total Resident Days from CY 2018 resident days as of November 19, 2019 ÷ (number of licensed beds as of November 18, 2019 × 365), rounded to two decimals.
For all other nonexempt facilities, including nursing facilities that began participation in a CCRC on or after July 1, 2010 an assessment rate of $28.70 will apply which is a decrease of $2.69 from last year's rate.
The Department estimates that the annual aggregate assessment fees for nonexempt nursing facilities will total $425.337 million. The Department will use the State revenue derived from the assessment fees and any associated FFP to support payments to qualified MA nursing facility providers in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2020-2021
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program under the methodology for FY 2020-2021:
The Department will continue to assess nonexempt nursing facilities at two rates. Under the methodology for FY 2020-2021, an assessment rate of $4.61 which represents a decrease of $2.69 from last year's rate will apply to the following five categories of nursing facilities:
For all other nonexempt facilities, including nursing facilities that began participation in a CCRC on or after July 1, 2010 an assessment rate of $28.70 will apply which is a decrease of $2.69 from last year's rate.
The Department estimates that the annual aggregate assessment fees for nonexempt nursing facilities will total $425.337 million. The Department will use the State revenue derived from the assessment fees and any associated FFP to support payments to qualified MA nursing facility providers in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2019-2020
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program in FY 2019-2020:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2018-2019
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program in FY 2018-2019:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2017-2018
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program in FY 2017-2018:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2016-2017
The following nursing facilities will continue to be exempt from the Assessment Program in FY 2016-2017:
The department will assess nonexempt nursing facilities at two rates. One rate will apply to four categories of nursing facilities:
The other rate will apply to all other nonexempt facilities, including nursing facilities that began participation in a CCRC on or after July 1, 2010. Using the applicable rate, the department will calculate an annual assessment amount for each nonexempt facility by multiplying its assessment rate by the facility's historical non-Medicare resident day for the four consecutive assessment quarters beginning April 1, 2015, and ending March 31, 2016, and collect the annual assessment amount in four equal quarterly installments.
Although the department will maintain the same basic rate structure for FY 2016-2017, the department is increasing the assessment rate for nonexempt nursing facilities in the higher rate tier from the rates in FY 2016-2017. For FY 2016-2017, the assessment rates for nonexempt nursing facilities will be as follows:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2015-2016
Nursing facilities will be exempt from payment of the assessment if they fall into any of the following categories:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2015-2016
Nursing facilities will be exempt from payment of the assessment if they fall into any of the following categories:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2013-2014
Nursing facilities will be exempt from payment of the assessment if they fall into any of the following categories:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2012-2013
Nursing facilities will be exempt from payment of the assessment if they fall into any of the following categories:
Assessment Basis for Fiscal Year 2011-2012
Nursing facilities will be exempt from payment of the assessment if they fall into any of the following categories:
Additional Nursing Facility Information & Resources
- Final Public Notice - FY 2021-2022
- Final Public Notice - FY 2020-2021
- Final Public Notice - FY 2019-2020
- Final Public Notice — FY 2018-2019
- Final Public Notice — FY 2017-2018
- Final Public Notice — FY 2016-2017
- Final Public Notice — FY 2015-2016
- Final Public Notice — FY 2014-2015
- Final Public Notice — FY 2013-2014
- Final Public Notice — FY 2012-2013
- Final Public Notice — FY 2011-2012
- Dear Administrator Letter — March 9, 2005
- Nursing Facility Assessment End User Manual (2024)
- Signature On File Form
- Assessment Program Questions and Answers
- Supplemental Calculations