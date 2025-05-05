Pennsylvania's State Plan includes these changes:



Caseload Reduction



Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (H.R. 3746)

H.R. 3746 changes the base year for measuring caseload change for the caseload reduction credit. Effective in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, the base year is to be 2015. For FY 2026 work standards, the caseload reduction credit is to be based on changes in the number of families receiving assistance from FY 2015 to FY 2025. For the FY 2027 credit, the change in the number of families receiving assistance is to be FY 2015 to FY 2026, and so on. Based on currently available data (through FY 2022), most states have experienced a reduction in the number of families receiving assistance since FY 2015, though the magnitude of the changes varied by state.

Measuring Results

In accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which amends Section 411 of the Social Security Act, Pennsylvania will collect and submit the information necessary for the following indicators of performance to the Secretary beginning October 1, 2024:

The percentage of individuals who were work-eligible individuals as of the time of exit from the program who are in unsubsidized employment during the second quarter after the exit.

The percentage of individuals who were work-eligible individuals who were in unsubsidized employment in the second quarter after the exit, who are also in unsubsidized employment during the fourth quarter after the exit.

The median earnings of individuals who were work-eligible individuals as of the time of exit from the program, who are in unsubsidized employment during the second quarter after the exit.

The percentage of individuals who have not attained 24 years of age, are attending high school or enrolled in an equivalency program and are work-eligible individuals or were work-eligible individuals as of the time of exit from the program, who obtain a high school degree or its recognized equivalent while receiving assistance under the State program funded under this part or within one year after the exit.

To these specific indicators of performance, Pennsylvania defines exit as when a participant ceases to receive TANF assistance for 90 days.

Link with Medical Assistance