    Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Complaints

    Are you concerned about the quality of care in a personal care home (PCH) or assisted living residence (ALR)? If so, please talk directly to your facility administrator. 

    Facility administrators are responsible for the operation of the PCH or ALR. Each PCH and ALR is required to listen to your concerns and to have a system in place for addressing those concerns.

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) takes all complaints seriously. If you request, DHS will return your calls during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

    Complaint investigations take many avenues, including collateral contacts, interviews, phone calls, record review and on-site inspections. Complaints are assessed for the level of health and safety risk to the residents. The time frames for complaint investigations are assessed based on a review of not only the complaint allegations, but also the licensing history of the facility, previous complaint allegations, and history of regulatory compliance.

    You may also contact your local Area Agency on Aging to file a complaint or request assistance in resolving a dispute. A trained professional will either help resolve the issue or contact the proper authority, if necessary.

    You may file a complaint with the Bureau of Human Services Licensing through the BHSL online complaint form, by calling 1-877-401-8835 or by emailing ra-pwarlcomplaints@pa.gov.

    Submit A Complaint

    By Phone

    Call 1-877-401-8835 to talk to a BHSL representative and submit a complaint.

    Call BHSL

    Online

    Use the BHSL online complaint form to submit your complaint information.

    Submit Online

    Email

    If you have complaints about a PCH or ALR, email your concerns to to BHSL staff.

    Email BHSL