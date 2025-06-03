The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health invite you to a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities.
Strong healthcare systems are vital to rural communities in a number of ways. In addition to providing essential healthcare to residents, rural hospitals and providers also create jobs, stimulate economic activity through their local spending, and support the health and well-being of the local workforce. Without strong rural healthcare networks, residents often face long travel times for basic care, decreased workforce participation, and widening economic disparities.
Why Attend?
Join speakers, panelists, and your peers to discuss the opportunities and challenges of maintaining strong healthcare networks in rural regions. We’ll explore policies, best practices, and innovative ways to support rural health initiatives through an economic development strategy.
The agenda includes these topics:
- Strengthening pipelines to jobs and pathways to careers in healthcare
- Attracting and retaining local talent to meet local needs
- Addressing the challenges related to rural healthcare finance and service delivery
- Investing in and supporting health providers as anchor institutions
Who Should Attend?
This event is for professionals in rural economic or workforce development organizations, rural chambers of commerce, and funders and nonprofits working with low- and moderate-income communities with limited access to health systems, as well as other rural or countywide decision-makers.