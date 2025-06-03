The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health invite you to a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities.

Strong healthcare systems are vital to rural communities in a number of ways. In addition to providing essential healthcare to residents, rural hospitals and providers also create jobs, stimulate economic activity through their local spending, and support the health and well-being of the local workforce. Without strong rural healthcare networks, residents often face long travel times for basic care, decreased workforce participation, and widening economic disparities.