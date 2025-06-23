Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin Counties will host the Central PA Regional Rural Healthcare summit held by Juniata College on June 23, 2025.

The Commonwealth’s Regional Rural Healthcare Summits are focused on convening local stakeholders around healthcare delivery system reform and actions that are specific to their local needs and priorities. The goal is to catalyze a regional approach to community engagement and partnership that aligns the many existing resources and creates the collaborations, support, and health workforce pipeline needed for long-term rural healthcare sustainability and economic revitalization.