Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

About
Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin Counties will host the Central PA Regional Rural Healthcare summit held by Juniata College on June 23, 2025.
The Commonwealth’s Regional Rural Healthcare Summits are focused on convening local stakeholders around healthcare delivery system reform and actions that are specific to their local needs and priorities. The goal is to catalyze a regional approach to community engagement and partnership that aligns the many existing resources and creates the collaborations, support, and health workforce pipeline needed for long-term rural healthcare sustainability and economic revitalization.
Agenda for the June 23 Summit
0800- 0900: Registration, coffee and networking
0900- 0915: Welcome and Stage Setting. Lauren/Jim (JC) then Mark/Lisa
0915-0945: Plenary 1: Deb Bogen—Why are We Here? (Data—Highlight regional statistics)
0945-1000: Transition to Work Groups
- Women’s Health & Maternity Care
- Behavioral Health Care
- Aging
- Access and Transportation
1000-1145: Small Group Work
1145-1200: Grab lunch—return to main area for Noon Panel
1200 - 1300: Lunch & Panel Presentation/Discussion with Q&A
Topic: Workforce Development: Expanding Primary Care and Nursing to Meet Community Needs
- Panelists: To be determined (Val Arkoosh/representatives from healthcare, government, and community organizations)
1300 - 1330: What’s Happening at Juniata College?
1330 - 1445: Return to Work groups
1445-1515: Workgroup Report-Outs. Establish do-outs and timelines
1515-1545: Closing & Next Ste